Best top-rated hair products on sale at Ulta

If you want shiny, healthy hair, it’s all about choosing the right hair care products. Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event is the perfect time to stock up on shampoo, conditioner and other hair care products and tools because you can score deep discounts on premium and pro-grade brands.

Do you need help deciding what to pick up during the Gorgeous Hair Event? Here are some of the best hair care products you can find at Ulta that are worth checking out during the sale.

Best Ulta hair products

Shampoo

Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo

This sulfate-free shampoo is gentle enough for damaged or color-treated hair. It contains Keravis, a strengthening protein complex that prevents breakage, and antioxidants to help heal and repair existing damage. The formula is also 100% vegan and comes in recyclable packaging.

Beachwaver Co. BRB Blonde Purple Shampoo

Whether you’re a natural blonde or bleach your hair, this purple shampoo can help brighten your locks and tone down brassiness. It contains Tahitian monoi flower to nourish the hair and shea butter to moisturize. Its HIx Bond Rebuilder complex helps strengthen the hair, making it ideal for color-treated hair.

Briogeo Superfoods Mango + Cherry Oil Control Balancing Shampoo

This balancing shampoo contains vitamins and minerals that help support both hair and scalp health. Its papaya extract helps balance your scalp’s oil production, while the mango extract and juice boost your hair’s shine. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free.

Conditioner

IGK Pay Day Instant Repair Conditioner

This nourishing conditioner can help repair damage and cut down on breakage. It also features biomimetic bond-building technology to detangle and soften your hair. It can seal up to 88% of split ends and offers heat protection up to 450 degrees.

Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Conditioner

This anti-aging conditioner can transform dull, brittle hair with its patented blend of caviar extract and antioxidants. It also has Omega-3 fatty acids to coat the hair and help it retain moisture for improved shine. The formula is paraben- and sulfate-free.

AG Care Plant-Based Essentials Boost Apple Cider Vinegar Silicone-free Conditioner

With a 98% plant-based formula, this silicone-free conditioner helps smooth your hair’s cuticle to lock in moisture and boost shine. It also contains mango butter to hydrate and apple cider vinegar to soften. It’s sulfate-, paraben- and gluten-free.

Treatment and specialty products

Wella Fusionplex Intense Repair Mask

If your damaged hair needs extra TLC, this rich, creamy hair mask can do the trick. It instantly reduces breakage due to combing and brushing and helps prevent future breakage. Best of all, you can see results using the mask for just five minutes each week.

IGK Cash In Instant Repair Serum

This lightweight, concentrated serum is clinically proven to fix damaged hair and cut down on breakage. It instantly moisturizes the hair and targets split ends and heat damage for healthier, shinier hair. It also contains a blend of oils, including amla and baobab oils, to help seal the cuticle for smoother hair.

Grow Gorgeous Intense Thickening Hair and Scalp Mask

This nourishing mask is formulated to improve both hair and scalp health and thicken the look of your locks. It contains biotin and caffeine to stimulate your roots and hyaluronic acid to smooth and moisturize. The formula is PETA-certified, so it’s 100% vegan. It’s even safe for color-treated hair.

Redken All Soft Moisture Restore Leave-in Treatment with Hyaluronic Acid

Boost your hair’s shine and softness with this easy-to-use leave-in treatment. It boosts moisture immediately and offers heat protection up to 450 degrees. It can also help smooth frizz and repair split ends. The formula is lightweight, though, so it won’t weigh your hair down.

Arctic Fox Semi-Permanent Hair Color

If you’ve been wanting to give a bold hair color a try, this semi-permanent hair color provides vibrant color that will turn heads. It comes in 14 shades, including hot pink, teal and purple, and contains only vegan ingredients. The semi-permanent formula doesn’t include any peroxide, ammonia or other harsh chemicals, either, so it won’t damage your hair.

Styling products

Beachwaver Co. Braid Balm

If braids are your go-to style, this braid balm can help prep your hair for styling. The formula contains HIx Bond Multipliers to strengthen and smooth your hair, so you wind up with neat, frizz-free braids. It also helps create defined waves once you undo your braids. It has a pleasant coconut, vanilla and orchid fragrance.

Drybar Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Mist

This lightweight heat protectant spray offers heat protection up to 450 degrees when using heated styling tools like your straightener or curling iron. It contains heat-activated rice protein that strengthens the hair, as well as UV protectors to prevent dryness and color fade. It also has a fresh coconut colada scent.

Bumble and Bumble Thickening Dryspun Texture Spray

Give your hair instant volume with this lightweight texture spray for fine to medium hair. It has a translucent finish, so it doesn’t leave any visible residue behind, making it ideal for even dark hair. The formula offers light to medium hold, keeping your style in place all day.

Brushes and styling tools

Wet Brush Thick Hair Detangler Brush

This brush is designed specifically for getting through thick, coarse hair, even when wet. It features flexible bristles that move through tangles easily, while the bristles’ cluster patterns are ideally suited for thick hair. It also has an ergonomic, rubberized handle that’s comfortable to hold.

Chi Coral 1.5-inch Ceramic Flat Iron

This highly rated flat iron has ceramic plates that leave your hair looking smooth and shiny. It can reach a max temperature of 410 degrees, taking 30 seconds to heat up. It also has five preset temperature settings and floating plates for easy, versatile styling.

Drybar The Mixologist Interchangeable Styling Iron

If you want the most versatility from your styling tool, you’ll love this interchangeable styling iron. It has three heads that easily snap into the handle, so you can create multiple hairstyles with a single tool. It also uses ionic technology to reduce frizz and boost shine while styling.

BabylissPro Studio Design Series Sensor Dryer

This 1875-watt hair dryer has sensors on both sides that react to light pressure, so it knows when you put it down. It uses carbon ionic technology to reduce frizz and increase shine. You can choose from three heat settings and two speed settings.

