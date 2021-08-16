The human eye cannot physically see infrared light, but our scalps can detect the heat when using an infrared hair dryer.

What is the best infrared hair dryer?

Infrared hair dryers dry the hair while protecting the surface of each follicle to lessen dry time and reduce the effects of frizz. Featuring unique tourmaline technology and lower heating levels, this style of hair dryer benefits all hair types and leaves hair strong and shiny all day long.

A top choice, the BaBylissPRO Tourmaline Titanium 5000 Dryer is a favorite among many due to its static-fighting ions and cold shot feature.

How does an infrared hair dryer work?

Conventional dryers use longer wavelengths and directly dry the surface of the hair, while infrared heat warms objects from the inside out. Negative ions present in the heating process break up water molecules present in the hair, leading to quicker dry and less damage.

What to consider before buying an infrared hair dryer

Heat settings

A good infrared dryer will have three heat settings. Even the hottest setting does not get hot enough to fry the hair. The warm setting takes longer to dry the hair but will be more beneficial to hair health in the long run. With most infrared hair dryers, users will find a separate button for cold air. This option presents a drying feature comparable to the wind. While it is the slowest way to dry the hair, it is the most natural.

Tourmaline technology

Tourmaline, a mineral present in infrared heat, helps smooth the hair while drying. Tourmaline emits negative ions that leave hair shiny, seal moisture and counteract frizz. Without this technology, hair is left stringy and brittle.

Wattage

If a quick dry is your main priority, you will want to look for higher-wattage hair dryers. Most infrared hair dryers do not go above the recommended 1,875-watt limit due to excessive drying and damage to the hair.

Infrared hair dryer features

Cold shot

A cold shot is a button that removes heat from the drying process. This is the slowest, most natural way to dry the hair. You will not find this feature in cheaper infrared hair dryers.

Speed setting

Most infrared hair dryers will feature high- and low speed settings. If an infrared hair dryer provides more than two speed settings, it will be on the more expensive side.

Attachments

Most Infrared hair dryers will come with a smoothing concentrator and a volumizing diffuser for different hair types and textures.

Smoothing concentrator: A smoothing concentrator is a funnel that attaches to the front of the hair dryer and concentrates the air into a smaller output. This often leads to less frizz and static and leaves the hair feeling smoother, straighter and looking shinier.

Volumizing diffuser: People with curly or wavy hair use a volumizing diffuser to shape their curls and get rid of any frizz. The circular object with dull spikes attaches to the end of the hair dryer and volumizes curly hair.

Infrared hair dryer cost

For shoppers on a budget, buyers will find infrared hair dryers with lack of adjustable settings for $25-$50. Dryers in the $60-$70 price range provide customers with multiple speed settings and a cold shot option. Premium infrared hair dryers come with all desired features and added accessories and cost anywhere from $80-$400.

Infrared hair dryer FAQ

How do I know which attachment to use?

A. Consider your hair type when deciding which attachment to put on the end of your infrared hair dryer. If you have curly or wavy hair, attach the volumizing diffuser for bouncier, more vibrant curls. If you want hair to be smooth and sleek, use the smoothing concentrator. Those who want a subtle wave can use the smoothing concentrator and curve the brush for silky waves.

Are infrared hair dryers better for your hair than normal hair dryers?

A. Infrared hair dryers are healthier for hair than dryers that use positive ions to dry hair and feature higher wattage. Conventional dryers dry the surface of hair, leaving it looking dry and brittle and feeling dead, while infrared hair dryers leave hair feeling shiny, strong and healthy.

Which infrared hair dryer should I get?

Best of the best infrared hair dryer

BaBylissPRO Tourmaline Titanium 5000 Dryer

Our take: The Tourmaline Titanium technology of the 1,900-watt BaBylissPRO Tourmaline Titanium 5000 hair dryer releases ions that fight static and improve shine.

What we like: This blow dryer produces far-infrared heat to dry hair faster and releases natural ions to combat static and frizz.

What to consider: It leaves a noticeable heat odor on hair after use.

Where to buy: Amazon

Best bang for your buck infrared hair dryer

Revlon 1875W Infrared Hair Dryer

Our take: A bargain buy that effectively dries and de-frizzes curly or thick hair.

What we like: This product utilizes both tourmaline ionic technology and infrared heat to smooth hair and add shine. It comes with attachments, including a diffuser for curly or kinky hair, and is lightweight.

What to consider: For some users, the unit broke down after only a few months of use.

Where to buy: Amazon

Honorable mention infrared hair dryer

MHD Professional Salon Grade 1875w Infrared Heat Hair Dryer

Our take: This is a powerful yet quiet hair dryer, perfect for on-the-go beauty.

What we like: This dryer takes up less space and includes a concentrator attachment for straight styles and diffuser for curly or coarse hair. Negative ion technology de-frizzes the hair. It has a two-speed motor with three settings that allows for a quick dry that works with extensions.

What to consider: Is a bit heavy to hold for some users, and the ceramic gets very hot to the touch.

Where to buy: Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.