Bio Ionic is a popular brand for its array of professional hair styling tools. The brand uses innovative technology to improve hair health, from hair dryers and straighteners to curling irons. One of its most popular offerings is the Bio Ionic 10x Pro Ultra Light Speed Dryer because it can effectively and safely infuse moisture into any hair type.

What to know before you buy a Bio Ionic tool

What is Bio Ionic?

Founded by a professional stylist, Fernando Romero, Bio Ionic uses natural ion therapy in its hair styling tools. The main idea behind this brand is that each tool relies on natural ions that can potentially break down water molecules into micro-particles to penetrate the hair follicles and restore moisture.

There are two types of ions: positive and negative. In terms of haircare, negative ions purportedly have a wide range of benefits. For example, using an ionic hair dryer creates negative ions that interact with positive ions to more efficiently dry hair without causing frizz or unwanted curls.

Using ionic technology, Bio Ionic’s haircare tools are considered more effective, quieter and safer for hair than others. They also use a lower temperature for the same result, putting less stress on the hair.

Main offerings

Bio Ionic primarily designs and produces:

Blow dryers

Flat irons

Curling irons or wands

Shampoos

Conditioners

Brushes

Haircare accessories

The tools are professional and capable of either drying or styling one’s hair with ease and minimal to no damage. Many of their offerings, including the shampoos and conditioners, also use a natural ion complex.

Technology

When it comes to innovation, Bio Ionic uses the following main types of technology:

Graphene MX: Considered the brand’s safest option for the hair, Graphene creates consistent heat when styling hair. It can moisturize and strengthen your locks to prevent breakage.

Considered the brand’s safest option for the hair, Graphene creates consistent heat when styling hair. It can moisturize and strengthen your locks to prevent breakage. Volcanic MX: This high-performance technology results in a sleek, polished look within 10 minutes of styling. It also leaves the hair moisturized and soft.

This high-performance technology results in a sleek, polished look within 10 minutes of styling. It also leaves the hair moisturized and soft. Nano Ionic MX: The Nano Ionic MX is best for deep conditioning and creating soft styles.

The Nano Ionic MX is best for deep conditioning and creating soft styles. Gold MX: Using a 24-karat gold mineral complex, this line leaves hair stronger, healthier and moisturized.

The brand also has an Ion-Retexturizing System, which can permanently straighten frizzy, unruly or curly hair.

What to look for in a quality Bio Ionic tool

Design

Bio Ionic’s hair styling tools all have top-of-the-line technology and a sleek design. However, each tool has its own size, weight, cord length and other design features.

Ionic hair dryers: Usually lightweight, these have a small form factor that makes them easy to use. Some models come with accessories, such as a diffuser, which you can add to the end of the dryer. Others come with a swivel cord that makes rotating the tool for full coverage easier.

Usually lightweight, these have a small form factor that makes them easy to use. Some models come with accessories, such as a diffuser, which you can add to the end of the dryer. Others come with a swivel cord that makes rotating the tool for full coverage easier. Wands or irons: Many of the wands have a longer barrel, making it easy to straighten or curl more hair at once. Some of the styling irons come in a three-in-one design, meaning you can use one tool for multiple styles. Others indicate the wand’s temperature, while some come with vibrating plates to help with curling or straightening.

Nearly all of Bio Ionic’s offerings are safe for any hair type. However, it’s always a good idea to choose the tool that best suits your needs.

Weight

Most of the brand’s hair drying products are between 15 and 18 ounces, not including the cord. Straighteners are usually around 9 ounces. The weight matters since heavier tools can be more tiring to use, especially if you have long or thick hair.

Power

Most ionic hair dryers have a wattage between 1,500 and 1,800. Those with less power can take longer to dry hair, while those with more power can potentially damage fine or thin hair.

The Bio Ionic 10x Pro Ultra-Light Speed Dryer, for instance, has 1,800 watts, making it ideal for most hair types. It also uses an EcoDrive brushless motor that makes it 50% more powerful than standard motors for a fraction of the energy cost.

Settings

Bio Ionic’s hairstyling tools usually come with adjustable heat and speed settings. This customization makes them practical for almost any hair type since the user can make changes as needed.

In general, you should start with a higher setting before moving to a lower setting based on your hair. This makes drying and styling hair quick and easy without damaging it. However, if you’re using the tool on a child, start with a lower setting.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bio Ionic tool

Depending on the technology, Bio Ionic hair dryers usually cost $150-$300. The brand’s straighteners and curlers cost $80-$250.

Bio Ionic tool FAQ

How long does it take to dry hair with a Bio Ionic hair dryer?

A. It takes approximately 10 minutes to dry wet hair thoroughly. If you have long, thick hair, it could take a few extra minutes to penetrate the layers and remove excess moisture.

Are there any downsides to Bio Ionic?

A. The company’s hair styling tools are safe and effective on most hair types. However, if you dry, curl or straighten your hair too often, it can start to become frizzy or lose its shine. This is especially true for those with fine or thin hair.

What’s the best Bio Ionic tool to buy?

Top Bio Ionic tool

Bio Ionic 10x Pro Ultra-Light Speed Dryer

What you need to know: This lightweight, energy-efficient hair dryer is powerful and uses innovative technology to dry hair quickly without damaging it.

What you’ll love: With the ability to dry hair within 10 minutes, this tool uses Volcanic RockMX technology to infuse moisture into hair, leaving your locks shiny and smooth. It has an 1,800-watt EcoDrive motor and is more powerful than standard hair dryers.

What you should consider: It has minimal heat control and can damage fine or brittle hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Top Bio Ionic tool for the money

Bio Ionic Long Barrel Styler

What you need to know: This wand can easily style hair in voluminous waves or curls.

What you’ll love: Available in 1-inch and 1.25-inch barrel lengths, this styler has Nano Ionic minerals that can hydrate hair. It also has heat control with adjustable settings.

What you should consider: The cord can become twisted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Worth checking out

Bio Ionic 10x Pro Styling Iron

What you need to know: This styling iron is perfect for anyone who wants to achieve the perfect style within 10 minutes.

What you’ll love: It has vibrating plates that help improve the hair’s natural shine and fortifies it. It also has a 9-foot swivel cord for added mobility. Also, it has a digital display indicating the temperature and adjustable temperature control.

What you should consider: It takes longer to straighten and style long, thick hair fully.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

