Keep your baby entertained with the best Graco swing

What is the best Graco swing?

Every parent needs a break now and then, and babies need a break, too. Baby swings can help both parties, depending on the situation. When parents need to take a phone call or start dinner, a swing can safely hold their child until the chore is completed. When a baby is cranky or fighting sleep, a swing can gently calm them down or lull them to sleep.

Baby swings are a popular purchase for many parents. Graco is one of the leading manufacturers of baby equipment, including a full line of swings that fits every budget. For its multiple functionality and transportability, the best Graco swing is the Graco Soothe’n’Sway LX Swing with Portable Bouncer.

What to know before you buy a Graco swing

What are the different Graco swings?

There are four styles of Graco swings with different purposes:

Traditional swings move side to side to help soothe your baby.

swings move side to side to help soothe your baby. Compact swings are designed for small spaces but still offer many of the same features of larger swings.

swings are designed for small spaces but still offer many of the same features of larger swings. Two-in-one swings easily transition to a bouncer or jumper. They are versatile and easily carried from room to room or transported to another location.

swings easily transition to a bouncer or jumper. They are versatile and easily carried from room to room or transported to another location. Gliding swings use a gentle gliding motion for relaxing your baby. Many gliding swings also feature music and vibrations for extra soothing.

What are the important safety features?

Safety features are essential for baby swings and rockers. Graco swings offer many features that keep your child safe:

Graco swings do not have sharp edges.

They have hanging toys that can’t be pulled down or wrapped around your child’s neck.

The stands and harnesses are extra strong and durable.

They are designed not to tip over.

The seats are reclining, which is especially important for newborns, who cannot hold their heads up yet.

What are important safety tips for parents?

While Graco swings have many safety features, parents should follow the advice of the manufacturer and industry experts for keeping their child safe:

You should never leave your baby unsupervised in the swing.

Read and follow the instructional guide to make sure that the model you purchase is used as intended.

Place the swing on a flat, sturdy surface where it can’t tip over.

The swing should only be used for short naps and never for overnight sleeping.

What to look for in a quality Graco swing

Frame

Graco frames are designed with specific weight limits that should be followed. They are sturdy and durable when assembly correctly and placed on flat surfaces.

Swing modes

Some Graco swings come with different swing modes. There are directional options for swinging back and forth or side to side. They also have built-in speeds that can help calm or distract your child depending on the situation.

Harness

The safety harness is a critical piece of equipment to keep your child from falling out of the swing. It also keeps older children from climbing out of the swing on their own. Make sure the harness is installed according to the Graco’s directions and firmly secured when the child is in the swing.

Entertainment

Some Graco swings are equipped with sound equipment for creating music and sounds that babies react to and often find soothing. They also include toy bars that may include plush toys or space for you to hang you own. Always make sure that the toys are not hanging with enough slack to wrap around a baby’s neck.

How much you can expect to spend on a Graco swing

Graco swings are priced between $90 to $260. Most swings will cost $120 to $180 and still have many of the main features.

Graco swing FAQ

How much can my child weigh to use a swing?

A. Most Graco swings will accommodate children up to 35 pounds. Check your model’s instructional guide for specific weight limits. Babies under four months old should be placed in the most reclined position.

Can I let my baby fall asleep in the swing?

A. Swings and rockers have a soothing feeling for babies and may lull them to sleep. For young babies under 4 months, consider moving them to their crib once they have fallen asleep and make sure there is no cushion, pillow or padding that could suffocate them if they fall asleep with their head to the side. For any child that falls asleep in the swing, it is always best to move them to their bed since swings weren’t designed to support them for a long rest.

What is the best Graco swing to buy?

Top Graco swing

Graco Soothe’n’Sway LX Swing with Portable Bouncer

What you need to know: This two-in-one swing and portable bouncer has handles for easily transporting your child.

What you’ll love: The swing comes with three reclining positions and adjustable speeds. The seat can face forward, backward or sideways. There also are two vibrations, six songs and an adjustable toy bar.

What you should consider: Some parents reported it was a bit too loud for their baby to fall asleep.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Graco swing for the money

Graco LX Gliding Swing

What you need to know: This compact swing fits any space and has six gliding speeds to find your baby’s preferred pace.

What you’ll love: There is a five-point harness to securely hold your baby. A timer mode extends battery life. Entertainment features include five nature sounds and 10 classic melodies, and there is an adjustable toy bar with two soft toys.

What you should consider: The snaps may be difficult to close during assembly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Graco Soothe My Way Swing with Removable Rocker

What you need to know: This two-in-one swing and rocker is made with plush materials for extra comfort and has a variety of soothing options.

What you’ll love: The swing features eight motions that can move in two directions for 16 total soothing options. A multi-directional seat moves left, right or forward-facing. The swing can move in a circle, zigzag, arching or bouncing motion.

What you should consider: Some users reported that the music was loud and mechanical sounding.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.