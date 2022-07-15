Babies suffering from gas discomfort may find relief from natural products, OTC medications or external devices designed with little tummies in mind.

Which products for baby gas relief are best?

Regardless of how infants are fed, they can easily get upset tummies and suffer through bouts of painful gas. Aside from trying a different type of baby bottle or feeding position, there are other ways to soothe a gassy baby. Giving them playtime on their bellies can help, as can burping them more frequently during feedings.

Many people also rely on various products for baby gas relief. Some of these are homeopathic, some are over-the-counter medications and others are devices designed to help tiny tummies.

What you should know before you buy a baby gas relief product

Use only age-appropriate treatments

Although most remedies for infant gas pain are specially formulated to be extremely gentle on a baby’s system, be cautious if you have a newborn baby. Not all products are for use with newborns, and some are only appropriate for babies who are 6 months old or older. Your pediatrician may recommend various products suitable for babies at particular ages, including baby probiotics, relief drops or even some homeopathic medicine.

Follow instructions closely

You must not give a baby treatment more often than recommended, so read instructions carefully and keep track of administration. There are massagers and tummy bands that provide comfort via external heat from a microwaveable pack. Nonetheless, caregivers must be careful to never place an overly warm pack on a baby’s fragile skin.

Ingredients

Decide if you are interested in trying only organic or homeopathic remedies or if you’re comfortable using over-the-counter medications. Always look at ingredient lists and ensure that your baby isn’t allergic to or sensitive to the product.

Best homeopathic or organic baby gas relief product

Colic Calm Plus Professional Strength Homeopathic Medicine

This natural remedy for babies, which can be used up to six times per day, is formulated to relieve colic, gas and reflux symptoms in a way that is fast, safe, gentle and great-tasting. These soothing drops contain 12 ingredients, including ginger, aloe, peppermint, chamomile and others.

Sold by Amazon

Hyland’s Baby Natural Gas Relief Drops

These grape-flavored drops relieve gas, stomach pain and fussiness in a formula free of aspirin, sugar, alcohols, artificial flavors, dyes and parabens. It is safe to administer to newborn infants but must be refrigerated after opening.

Sold by Amazon

Mommy’s Bliss Original Gripe Water

This customer favorite contains organic fennel and ginger and is appropriate for infants 2 weeks old and older. It’s NSF certified and uses no artificial colors or flavors, no alcohol and no parabens.

Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

ChildLife Organic Gripe Water

Containing organic dill, kiwifruit extract, fennel seed and ginger root, this gripe water is USDA certified organic and safe for newborns as well as older infants. It’s gluten-free and contains no casein, milk, eggs, soy, wheat, yeast, preservatives or corn.

Sold by Amazon

Best over-the-counter medication for baby gas relief

Infants’ Mylicon Gas Relief Drops

Infants’ Mylicon Gas Relief is one of the few infant gas remedies approved by the FDA and contains simethicone to break down the air in a baby’s digestive tract. It’s safe to give up to 12 times per day and contains no alcohol, artificial flavors, gluten or saccharin.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond, Buy Buy Baby and Amazon

Little Remedies Gas Relief Drops

These drops are suitable for newborns and older babies. They use simethicone to break down gas bubbles in minutes. This product contains no alcohol, parabens, artificial dyes, sugar or high fructose corn syrup.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby

Infants’ Gas Relief Drops by Major Pharmaceuticals

Safe for newborns, infants and children, the simethicone oral suspension works in minutes without preservatives. There are no artificial flavors, colors or dyes in the ingredients, and these gas drops include a plastic dispenser for easy administration.

Sold by Amazon

Best external devices for baby gas relief

Baby Colic Gas Relief Reusable Gel Pack by Caring Mom

This reusable gel pack is microwavable and provides soothing, soft warmth around the baby’s mid-section to relieve gas, colic and upset tummies. The pack wraps around the baby and secures with a hook-and-loop strap. It’s easy to wash and nontoxic.

Sold by Amazon

Baby Brezza Baby Soothe Baby Massager and Band

This device can be placed on a hurting tummy or secured around the baby’s midsection with a band that contains a small massaging device. The massage soothes the baby by stimulating digestion at home or during travel and operates on two AA batteries.

Sold by Amazon

Belly Hugger by Bebon

This cute little heated gel pack is available in three different colors and designs and uses adjustable hook-and-loop tape to apply gentle compression and heat to the baby’s belly. It’s 100 percent safe and appropriate for newborns through babies who are 12 months of age.

Sold by Amazon

All-Natural Belly Hugger With Aromatherapy by Bebon

Taking infant gas relief a step further is the Belly Hugger with aromatherapy, delivering soothing warmth and the natural calming properties of lavender. Instead of a gel pack, the warming pack with this belly hugger contains wheat grains for natural relief.

Sold by Amazon

Overall best product for baby gas relief

Windi Gas and Colic Reliever for Babies by FridaBaby

This remedy for infant gas discomfort was invented by a pediatric gastroenterologist and designed for a baby’s bottom. The “Windi” is a hollow tube that reaches past the muscle responsible for trapping gas but has a stopper to prevent it from going in too far. It stimulates the muscles to relieve gas and soothe colicky babies instantly. The system is sanitary and BPA- and latex-free.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond, Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

