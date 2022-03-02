Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
83°
LIVE NOW
#LIVE | NewsChannel 6 Evening …
Augusta
83°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Animals and Pets
Black History
Business & Consumer
Coronavirus
Crime News
CSRA News
CSRA Traffic
Education
Georgia News
Health
Lottery Results
Politics
Science & Technology
South Carolina News
U.S. & World Entertainment
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
Weird News
Your Local Election HQ
PR Newswire Press Releases
BestReviews
Weather
📡 Interactive VIPIR Radar
☂️ Umbrella Contest
Daily Forecast
Skyview Network
Color The Weather
Freddy The Forecaster
Hurricane Tracker
Jenna’s Science Corner
Request a School Talk
Sports
ACC Football
The Big Game
College Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Junior Golf
Local Sports
Masters Report
Professional Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
Cold Cases
Community
Caring for Carolina
Cause For The Cure
Children First
Community Calendar
Food and Cooking
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Safety Matters
Stronger Together
Women to Watch
Featured Series
Artist Spotlight
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
Eating Local in the CSRA
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Salute to Service
The Very Vera Show
Veterans Voices
Wild Encounters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Virtual Job Fair
WJBF Live
About Us
Contact Us
Email newsletter signup
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Television Park Productions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Programming Guide
ABC News Live Stream
Search
Please enter a search term.
Diagnostic & Test Tools
Best digital tire gauge
Top Diagnostic & Test Tools Headlines
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Bill addressing food insecurity passes Senate committee
Therapeutic golf programs allows people with disabilities …
City of Aiken hosting annual Aiken Art Walk during …
5 best places to get ramen in the Augusta area
Former NSA director leads conference on cyber security …
11 Georgians arrested in alleged meth trafficking …
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor …
Truck stolen from marijuana business used as crack …
Georgia man sentenced to decades in prison for sexual …
WATCH: Family of Ciaya Whetstone speaks publicly
Ukraine, Russia agree to temporary local cease-fires
Bill addressing food insecurity passes Senate committee
Broadway theater renamed after James Earl Jones
Despite industry challenges, BMW’s Plant Spartanburg …
Multiple injuries in apartment explosion and fire
GHSA basketball Final Fours slammed with Augusta-area …
Top-seeded Augusta Jaguars use second half surge …
MLB lockout will not impact Augusta Greenjackets’ …
SRP Park hosting Inaugural HBCU Baseball Classic …
NASCAR’s Childress to help provide ammunition to …
Trending Stories
“There’s a way out, and education is it,” Augusta …
5 best places to get ramen in the Augusta area
GHSA basketball Final Fours slammed with Augusta-area …
Despite industry challenges, BMW’s Plant Spartanburg …
We talk to Southeastern Aesthetic Surgery and MedSpa …
Over $3.5M worth of drugs seized in Spartanburg Co.