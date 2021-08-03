Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Animals and Pets
Business & Consumer
Coronavirus
Crime News
CSRA News
CSRA Traffic
Education
Georgia News
Health
Lottery Results
Science & Technology
South Carolina News
Special Reports
U.S. & World Entertainment
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
Web Exclusives
Weird News
Your Local Election HQ
Weather
📡 Interactive VIPIR Radar
☂️ Umbrella Contest
Daily Forecast
Skyview Network
Color The Weather
Freddy The Forecaster
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
ACC Football
College Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Junior Golf
Local Sports
Masters Report
Professional Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
Cold Cases
Community
Caring for Carolina
Cause For The Cure
Children First
Community Calendar
Food and Cooking
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Safety Matters
Stronger Together
Women to Watch
Featured Series
Artist Spotlight
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
Eating Local in the CSRA
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Wild Encounters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
WJBF Live
About Us
Contact Us
Email newsletter signup
Meet The Team
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Programming Guide
ABC News Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Car Care
Best car cover
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
One person dead in accident on Augusta Road near Wilson Road in Aiken County
Kennedy Middle School Assistant Principal has died
Drowning victim found in Phinizy Pond identified
Video
Aiken County Football Jamboree canceled
Back 2 School Festival at J.E.T. Middle School Saturday
Redistricting hearing to be held at Aiken Tech
Power restored to Aiken Electric Co-Op customers after large snake caused issue at Monetta substation
Drowning victim’s body found in Phinizy Pond
Aiken parents express concerns as kids prepare for new school year
Video
Hephzibah man arrested for murder, neglect in death of 95-year-old mother
Dog dies in hot car, owner says she did it as punishment, police say
Video
Drowning victim found in Phinizy Pond identified
Video
Man accused of 8 Asian spa killings pleads guilty to 4, sentenced to life
‘We didn’t expect a monster like this’: Dixie Fire grows to single largest in Calif. history
Caretaker charged with murder after woman’s body found entombed in concrete
Video
Drowning victim’s body found in Phinizy Pond
‘Suicide Squad’ star Joel Kinnaman files restraining order against woman who allegedly tried to ‘extort’ him after sex
Owner of venom-spitting cobra that got loose in North Carolina must give up 75 snakes, pay $13K in restitution
Video
Video: Mama bear gets trapped in car, destroys it while cubs watch
Video
Wearable fitness trackers are highly effective in weight loss efforts, study finds
What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccine card
Pentagon to require COVID shot for all troops by Sept. 15
Dodgers’ ball girl tackles fan running on field during game
R. Kelly’s sex trafficking trial begins Monday after repeated delays
Vaccinated Americans can start visiting Canada again
Las Vegas doctor gets her own Barbie doll honoring her fight against COVID
Video
USPS slowing some mail delivery starting Oct. 1. These states will see biggest delays
Dodgers’ ball girl tackles fan running on field during game
Albies, Duvall power Braves to 5-4 win over Nationals
Abraham Ancer of Mexico wins FedEx St Jude Invitational
Bobby Bowden, led Florida State football dynasty, dies at 91
Hutto hopes to elevate Patriots success in first year as head coach
Video
Barrett Davis looking to put his stamp on successful Evans Knights’ program
Video
Simone Biles reveals aunt died during Tokyo Olympics
Mother of US Olympian Raven Saunders has died, family says
Simone Biles wins bronze medal on balance beam after returning to competition
Video
Trending Stories
How do you know if you have the delta variant of COVID-19?
USPS slowing some mail delivery starting Oct. 1. These states will see biggest delays
Kennedy Middle School Assistant Principal has died
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
One person dead in accident on Augusta Road near Wilson Road in Aiken County
Famous social media deaf, blind, and pink dog Piglet making big impact
Video