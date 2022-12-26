Making your home office a pleasant and comfortable space to work in can improve your mental and physical well-being.

What to upgrade in your home office with holiday gift cards or cash

Working from home has surged recently, and it’s a trend that’s unlikely to go away soon. Therefore, if you got some cash or gift cards this festive season, you might want to invest in some home office upgrades.

Maybe you have the basics but want some extra items to spruce up your space, or maybe you’d like to upgrade some existing items with something more luxe. Either way, these are the top upgrades for your home office.

What basics do you need for a home office?

At the bare minimum, you’ll need a computer, whether a laptop or desktop, a surface to set it on and a seat. To promote a healthy, comfortable working position at a computer desk, ensure that your seat offers proper lumbar support or encourages good posture. These essential items will get you started, but if you’re likely to be working from home indefinitely, you may prefer a more elaborate setup.

What extras are nice to have in a home office?

Unless you have excellent light in your home office and you live somewhere that’s rarely overcast, it’s a good idea to have a desk lamp. Those who’d like their home office to be more than utilitarian might want some decorative items, such as plants and wall art, to brighten up the space. A decent computer speaker setup or a Bluetooth speaker is a must if you often listen to music while you work. Anyone sitting at their desk for extended periods will appreciate ergonomic items, such as an ergonomic keyboard, mouse or mouse pad.

Best home office upgrades

Flexispot Height Adjustable Standing Desk

When you spend all day at your desk, upgrading to one that really works for you makes sense. This adjustable standing desk lets you stand to work, reducing the negative impact of a sedentary job. However, thanks to the adaptable design, you can also sit at this desk, so there’s no need to commit to standing all day if you’re worried you’d get tired.

Varier Variable Balans Original Kneeling Chair

Sick of sitting all day or experiencing back pain from your standard desk chair? This kneeling chair is an incredible upgrade. The original kneeling chair was designed in the 1970s. This model is well made and comfortable. It encourages a healthy upright posture and makes it easy to adjust your seating position throughout the day.

Bose Home Speaker 500

Perfect for helping music lovers get through the day, this Bluetooth speaker lets you stream music directly from your phone, tablet or computer. It has Alexa voice controls built-in, so you can easily pause your music when you need to concentrate or skip tracks hands-free. The sound quality is what you’d expect from Bose.

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard

Jobs that require a large amount of typing can be difficult on the hands and wrists. This keyboard is ergonomically designed to minimize the impact of typing all day and help prevent pain or repetitive strain injury. The arc of the keys allows for a more natural hand position, while the padded palm rest supports the hands and wrists.

Gimars Round Smooth Memory Foam Mouse Pad with Wrist Rest

When you use a mouse regularly in your working day, you can experience wrist discomfort and even RSI eventually. This ergonomically designed mouse pad has a built-in wrist rest to encourage a more natural working position and support.

OttLite Refine LED Brass Desk Lamp

Add a touch of class to your home office with a desk lamp upgrade. Not only is this LED lamp an excellent source of task lighting to help you see your work properly when the natural lighting isn’t ideal, but it also looks great. It has a gorgeous brass finish. It’s easy to adjust the position and the three brightness settings.

Costa Farms Split-Leaf Philodendron Monstera Deliciosa

Plants bring life to a home office and can even improve your mood, ideal if you often struggle your way through the working day. This monstera plant measures up to 3 feet tall and comes in a decorative planter. It’s easy to care for and thrives in a range of light conditions.

