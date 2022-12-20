Which large Christmas wreaths are best?

For those who like to decorate for each holiday, there’s no greater joy than decorating for Christmas. There are lights to hang, trees to adorn, tables to set and wreaths to place, plus plenty of other creative choices to make. For wreaths, you can hardly do better than the National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath. This large Christmas wreath is pre-lit and has plenty of little touches like red berries and pine cones that spruce up any door or wall.

What to know before you buy a large Christmas wreath

Artificial vs. fresh

Artificial: Artificial Christmas wreaths are built to last for years and are usually decorated for you. Many come with lights already built into the wreath. They aren’t easy to responsibly dispose of, however.

Fresh: Fresh Christmas wreaths are made from real, living trees. They have a wonderful piney smell and they’re easy to decorate for a wholly personal Christmas look. They don’t last longer than a few weeks, meaning you might need more than one during the Christmas season, depending on how long you want a wreath hanging.

Sizing

When purchasing a Christmas wreath, it’s important to make sure you don’t buy one that’s too big or little for your intended space, otherwise it will look off. Generally speaking, you want your Christmas wreath’s width to be approximately 50%-75% the width of your intended door or wall.

What to look for in a quality large Christmas wreath

Outdoor vs. indoor

Not all Christmas wreaths are built to be hung on the exterior of your front door, despite it being the classic placement area. Artificial wreaths are more suited to being hung indoors, as exposure to the elements can bleach the color out of them or ruin their lighting. Fresh wreaths are much better suited to being placed outside. After all, that’s where they came from.

Fire resistance

With all the lights used, Christmas decorations can get very hot. Christmas wreaths are one of the most susceptible to catching fire, which is why many are treated with some method of fire resistance. Even if they are fire-resistant, it’s wise to keep some kind of fire extinguisher nearby.

Storage

For artificial Christmas wreaths, proper storage is essential for ensuring it lasts as long as possible. One method is to use a wreath storage bag that’s specially designed to protect a Christmas wreath. You can also use any old box. The main rule of thumb is to make sure your stored wreath isn’t being compressed by something else so it maintains its shape.

How much you can expect to spend on a large Christmas wreath

Christmas wreaths, like any Christmas decoration, can be as affordable or expensive as you want. The price range starts around $20 and can stretch to more than $5,000. Most Christmas wreaths typically cost $50-$200.

Large Christmas wreath FAQ

How long will my large Christmas wreath last?

A. This depends on whether you bought an artificial or fresh wreath. Artificial wreaths can last a family for years if properly maintained and stored, though lights in a pre-lit Christmas wreath might not last as long. Fresh wreaths can last anywhere between 2-6 weeks, give or take, with Christmas wreaths placed outside in cold environments lasting the longest.

When does the Christmas season officially begin and end?

A. The Christmas season officially begins on the first Sunday of Advent, or four Sundays before Christmas. In 2021, it was November 28. Christmas season comes to an end on January 6, or the Feast of the Epiphany.

In practice, the Christmas season can start and end whenever you’d like it to. Some enthusiasts start putting up Christmas decorations when they take down their Halloween ones, while others leave minimal Christmas decorations up year-round.

What are the best large Christmas wreaths to buy?

Top large Christmas wreath

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath in Wintry Pine

What you need to know: This large National Tree Company Christmas wreath is one of their most elegant and eye-catching.

What you’ll love: This large Christmas wreath is clustered with lovely Christmas accessories like bright red berries and pine cones. The artificial construction means this Christmas wreath will be a beautiful addition to your decorations for years to come. All materials are hypoallergenic and fire-resistant.

What you should consider: Some models of this Wintry Pine Christmas wreath need to be plugged into an outlet to be lit up, which reduces your options in terms of where you can hang it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top large Christmas wreath for the money

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath in Tartan Plaid

What you need to know: You can save quite a bit of money with this no less charming large Christmas wreath.

What you’ll love: This large Christmas wreath runs on batteries, so you can hang it up anywhere you choose without worrying about an unsightly power cord. It also utilizes a timing system that automatically switches the lights off and on when appropriate.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted that the colors and lights weren’t as bright as the photo seems to suggest, and a few reported slightly damaged wreaths on arrival.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath in Norwood Fir

What you need to know: This simple Christmas wreath is an excellent choice for those wanting to be casually festive.

What you’ll love: This Christmas wreath is designed to be hung both indoors and outdoors. The plain wreath design and lighting means you can add your own decorations to the wreath to make it a customized design. Fire-resistant materials make it safe to use.

What you should consider: Some consumers had issues with lights not working, and some received damaged wreaths. Others reported that their wreath was smaller than the size suggested.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.