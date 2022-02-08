Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Animals and Pets
Black History Month
Business & Consumer
Coronavirus
Crime News
CSRA News
CSRA Traffic
Education
Georgia News
Health
Lottery Results
Science & Technology
South Carolina News
Special Reports
U.S. & World Entertainment
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
Weird News
Your Local Election HQ
PR Newswire Press Releases
BestReviews
Weather
📡 Interactive VIPIR Radar
☂️ Umbrella Contest
Daily Forecast
Skyview Network
Color The Weather
Freddy The Forecaster
Hurricane Tracker
Request a School Talk
Sports
ACC Football
The Big Game
College Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Junior Golf
Local Sports
Masters Report
Professional Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
Cold Cases
Community
Caring for Carolina
Cause For The Cure
Children First
Community Calendar
Food and Cooking
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Safety Matters
Stronger Together
Women to Watch
Featured Series
Artist Spotlight
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
Domestic Violence | Hidden Crime
Eating Local in the CSRA
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
Salute to Service
The Very Vera Show
Veterans Voices
Wild Encounters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
WJBF Live
About Us
Contact Us
Email newsletter signup
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Television Park Productions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Programming Guide
ABC News Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Dresses & Jumpsuits
Best white jumpsuit
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Augusta Boxing Club Holds Fight of the Hearts Fundraiser and hygiene kit supply drive for Project Refresh
Video
Man breaks into building; steals police equipment in Allendale
Supply chain issues causing grocery store shortages
Video
FOTAS and the Aiken County Animal Shelter host a Valentine’s adoption event
Gallery
Call boxes removed from Odell Weeks Activity Center; residents react
Video
Augusta Fire and the Burn Center demonstrate grease fire safety for National Burn Awareness Week
Video
Local man’s 65 year career at Busby’s Heating & Air celebrated
Video
Commissioner questions city mask mandate
Video
Waterkolours Fine Arts Gallery pop-up exhibition in Aiken
Gallery
Homeless man accused of slitting woman’s throat after she let him into her home to shower
Florida rapper Kodak Black shot outside West Hollywood club, report says
Prosecution responds to Josh Duggar’s request for new trial
SLED arrests Sumter couple; charged with human trafficking
Man breaks into building; steals police equipment in Allendale
Man accused of killing fiancé denied bond in Greenville
Video
Atlanta Police officer shoots woman accused of stabbing 2 at bus station
9 Phoenix officers hurt in 'ambush,' shootout
Man in custody after being accused of stabbing his 6 family members
Video
Biden to Putin: 'Severe costs' if Russia invades Ukraine
Video
Universal Orlando drops mask mandate for vaccinated guests
SC lawmakers want to make it easier for caregivers to access a child’s birth certificate
Video
President Biden meets with senators amid search for SCOTUS nominee
Video
Former Olympians keep tradition alive through art
Video
Man accused of killing fiancé denied bond in Greenville
Video
Video: Officer saves boy from burning home
Video
Jennifer Lopez rom-com ‘Marry Me’ hits Peacock in time for Valentine’s Day
Atlanta Police officer shoots woman accused of stabbing 2 at bus station
Todd Booker fills head coach vacancy at Augusta Prep
Prep’s Ben Monnig reaches 1,000 points in win over Brentwood
Video
Josey topples Laney in region matchup, 69-27
Former Olympians keep tradition alive through art
Video
Get a sneak peek of some of this Sunday’s Super Bowl commercials
End of an era: Shaun White misses medal stand
Legacy of Walter Payton lives on through NFL award
Atlanta Braves announce stops in the World Champions Trophy Tour, 3 in the CSRA
Former NFL player arrested after La. traffic stop
Trending Stories
6 games like Wordle for you to play after you’ve guessed the word of the day
We talk to Southeastern Aesthetic Surgery and MedSpa about creating a more youthful appearance
Video
Mother speaks out after son was physically assaulted on school grounds
Video
Georgia teen accused in 25-million dollar tax fraud scheme
SLED arrests Sumter couple; charged with human trafficking
Missing Pageland woman’s family speaks after bond denied for suspect in her disappearance
Video