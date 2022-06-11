Levi’s jeans that won’t go out of style

Levi Strauss makes some of the most popular and iconic jeans around. From classic 501s to slim fit and skinny jeans, there’s no lack of styles to choose from. However, some of these cuts are enduringly popular, while others quickly go out of vogue.

If you’re looking for Levi’s jeans that will be in style for years, you’ll need to pick them carefully. Some cuts have staying power that others don’t. However, it’s also important to consider what you like, regardless of fashion. Choose jeans you’re happy in and you can wear them for decades.

Levi’s jeans styles

Levi Strauss jeans come in a range of cuts and styles. You have plenty to choose from, but it can become overwhelming when you’re not sure what style you want. Traditionally, each style of Levi’s was given a numerical designator, such as the classic 501 cut. Today, some styles are given names such as Wedgie Straight or Mile High Wide Leg. These are some popular Levi’s jean styles:

501: Invented way back in the 1870s , Levi’s 501s were the first ever blue jeans. While the style has changed somewhat over the years, the classic 501 that folks know and love today has a straight cut and midrise waist. If you want jeans that will never go out of style, these are a safe bet.

Invented way back in the 1870s Levi’s 501s were the first ever blue jeans. While the style has changed somewhat over the years, the classic 501 that folks know and love today has a straight cut and midrise waist. If you want jeans that will never go out of style, these are a safe bet. 501 Skinny: A slimmer version of the original 501 jeans, these are perfect for anyone who wants that classic look but with a skinny silhouette. They sit higher on the waist than regular 501s but have that iconic button fly.

A slimmer version of the original 501 jeans, these are perfect for anyone who wants that classic look but with a skinny silhouette. They sit higher on the waist than regular 501s but have that iconic button fly. 505: These are another straight cut, regular fit style, but they are looser around the hips and thighs than 501 jeans. While they aren’t loose enough to be classified as a relaxed style, they’re great for people who find 501s slightly too slim.

These are another straight cut, regular fit style, but they are looser around the hips and thighs than 501 jeans. While they aren’t loose enough to be classified as a relaxed style, they’re great for people who find 501s slightly too slim. 511: On the other end of the spectrum, the 511 cut is slimmer than a 501 and tapers at the ankle. Depending on how you style them, these jeans can look either casual or smart, for instance, when paired with a shirt or a blazer.

On the other end of the spectrum, the 511 cut is slimmer than a 501 and tapers at the ankle. Depending on how you style them, these jeans can look either casual or smart, for instance, when paired with a shirt or a blazer. 513: Levi’s 513 jeans have a slim fit like 511s but with a straight leg rather than a tapered one. This is a good option for people who like their jeans tight around the thighs but looser around the calves down to the ankles.

Levi’s 513 jeans have a slim fit like 511s but with a straight leg rather than a tapered one. This is a good option for people who like their jeans tight around the thighs but looser around the calves down to the ankles. 541: Known as an athletic fit, these jeans are relaxed around the hips and thighs but taper at the ankle. This makes them roomier and more comfortable than slim jeans but somewhat smarter than straight-leg relaxed jeans.

Known as an athletic fit, these jeans are relaxed around the hips and thighs but taper at the ankle. This makes them roomier and more comfortable than slim jeans but somewhat smarter than straight-leg relaxed jeans. 720: These super skinny jeans are ideal for people who like an extra-slim fit all the way down. They’re high-waisted and made from stretch denim for extra comfort.

Men’s vs. women’s jeans

While Levi’s has released some genderless styles, most are separated into men’s jeans and women’s jeans. Anyone can wear jeans from either category, regardless of their gender, but this gives you an idea of how they fit. It’s also worth noting that even the same style of jeans can vary in cut between men’s and women’s varieties. For instance, women’s 501s are slimmer than men’s and are available in a skinny cut as well as an original cut.

Which types of jeans will stay in style?

It’s impossible to say for sure what cuts and fits of jeans will stay in style for years, but you can make an educated guess. By looking at past trends and styles that have remained popular over time, you can see which are classics and which are likely passing trends.

Straight leg jeans in both regular and slim fits are timeless styles. Cuts such as Levi’s 501 and 505 might not be on the cutting edge of fashion, but they’ve remained popular for decades.

Skinny jeans are less popular now than they were five years ago, but they’re so versatile that they’ll probably never go out of style. They work with casual and smart outfits and are effortlessly stylish.

Loose fit jeans tend to go in and out of style in a more notable way. They’ve only gained popularity over skinny and slim styles in the last few years, so they’ll probably stay on trend for a while longer. However, they don’t have the same staying power as classic cuts that stay in style for decades at a time.

Best Levi Strauss jeans

Top Levi Strauss men’s jeans

Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans

These straight-fit jeans are timeless classics that are unlikely to go out of style. You can buy them in a range of colors, including black, gray and light, medium and dark stonewash blue.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Levi’s Men’s 513 Slim Straight Jean

Slim fit with a low rise and a straight leg, these are perfect for people who like a slightly closer fit than you’d get with a 501 but not a tight enough fit to be classified as skinny. They come in both stretch and nonstretch fabrics.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Levi’s Men’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans

A variation on the slim fit look, these jeans have a medium rise and a tapered leg. While this is an on-trend fit, it has a wide enough appeal that it’s unlikely to go out of style any time soon.

Sold by Amazon

Levi’s Men’s 505 Regular Fit Jeans

With a straight leg and a regular fit, these are perfect jeans for anyone who likes their jeans loose but not baggy. This style has been around since 1965 and is still popular today.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Levi’s Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Jeans

The athletic fit is relaxed but tapered with a mid-rise. This gives these jeans a tailored look that works with both smart and casual outfits. They’re designed with comfort and style in mind.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top Levi Strauss women’s jeans

Levi’s Women’s 501 Original Fit Jeans

This classic straight style is perfect for anyone who wants a slightly slimmer fit than men’s 501s offer. They come in dark, medium and light hues, including some with distressed finishes.

Sold by Amazon

Levi’s Women’s Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans

These versatile jeans have a slim, but not skinny, cut that tapers in at the ankle. They have a slight stretch to them, making it easier to get that perfect fit around the hips.

Sold by Amazon

Levi’s Women’s Straight 505 Jeans

Thanks to the slightly relaxed straight cut, these are ideal jeans for everyday wear and look great with a range of outfits. This style has been around for more than 50 years, so you can be sure it will stay fresh for years.

Sold by Amazon

Levi’s Women’s 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans

Although looser styles are fashionable right now, especially with the younger generations, skinny jeans aren’t going anywhere. These high-rise skinnies are so versatile that they’ll probably never go completely out of style.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Levi’s Women’s Boyfriend Jeans

Mid-rise with a relaxed fit that tapers in at the ankles, this is a cut that’s both currently trendy and has a timeless appeal.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.