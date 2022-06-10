Which teapot with infuser is best?

A teapot with infuser is a convenient choice for brewing loose-leaf tea because there’s no need for a separate tea strainer. Whether you’re a dedicated tea drinker or new to making tea at home, the right teapot makes the process seamless.

Size and material are two major factors to focus on, but you might also be concerned with features such as color and design. The Toptier Cast-Iron Diamond Design Teapot is the top choice based on its appearance and practicality.

What to know before you buy a teapot with infuser

Materials

You can find teapots in a range of materials, all of which have pros and cons. Learning more about the main materials available will help you with your purchase.

Ceramic: Made from glazed stoneware or porcelain, ceramic teapots are a classic choice. They retain heat moderately well but they can easily get stained inside if you aren't careful about cleaning them.

Glass: Glass teapots are non porous so they won't hold onto flavor from previous brews. They're great for checking on the progress of your brew so you can remove the infuser before it gets too strong. However, they aren't great at retaining heat and are fairly fragile.

Capacity

Teapot capacity ranges from less than 20 ounces to more than 50 ounces. There are eight ounces in a cup measurement, so you can get a rough idea of how many cups you’ll get by dividing the capacity by eight. However, the exact number of cups or mugs of tea you get from this will depend on the size of the cup or mug you use for tea. A small teacup hold less than five ounces, while large mugs can hold over 20 ounces.

What to look for in a quality teapot with infuser

Stovetop safe

Some teapots are stovetop safe, meaning you can use them to boil water for your tea, before adding the tea and leaving it to steep. However, it’s usually quicker and more practical to boil water in an electric kettle if you have one.

Ease of cleaning

Some teapots and their infusers are dishwasher-safe, which makes cleaning them less of a hassle. However, your teapot is likely to last longer if you wash it by hand. If the opening of your teapot isn’t large enough to get your hand inside, you’ll need a dish brush to clean the interior effectively.

Color and design

You can find teapots with a wide range of colors, prints and design. Some of these are traditional, such as delicate florals, while others are more contemporary, such as bold solid colors or geometric prints.

Spout

The spout should be roughly level with the teapot’s rim for the best pour. Oval spouts are less likely to drip than round spouts.

How much you can expect to spend on a teapot with infuser

Most teapots cost around $15-$75, with large and elaborate ones costing less than smaller, plainer versions.

Teapot with infuser FAQ

Can I use a teapot without an infuser?

A. Yes, you can use a teapot without an infuser if you want to. Teapots haven’t always featured infusers, so it’s fine to go without if you choose to. In fact, it’s more practical to forgo an infuser when you’re brewing tea from tea bags or blooming teas.

Some people also prefer the flavor of loose-leaf tea when brewed without an infuser as it has more room to steep. If you brew loose tea without an infuser, you’ll need to use a tea strainer when you pour it.

Which teapots make the best tea?

A. This is a debate that will probably never be settled. Some people claim porcelain teapots are ideal because they’re non-porous, while others favor the heat-retaining properties of cast-iron. However, realistically, if you keep all the other variables the same, the difference between teapots is unlikely to be noticeable. As such, choose any one you like and focus on the tea quality and water temperature instead.

What’s the best teapot with infuser to buy?

Top teapot with infuser

Toptier Cast-Iron Diamond Design Teapot

What you need to know: With its attractive diamond design, this cast-iron teapot is both stylish and practical.

What you’ll love: You can choose from three sizes: 30 ounces, 40 ounces and 54 ounces. There’s a selection of seven colors: black, white, blue, aqua, green, pink and yellow. The stainless steel infuser is rust-proof and removable.

What you should consider: The capacity is reduced if you want to boil water inside rather than just steep tea.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top teapot with infuser for the money

Teabloom Safe Glass Teapot

What you need to know: This versatile teapot is stovetop- and microwave-safe.

What you’ll love: The spacious infuser is great for loose tea, plus the transparent design means it looks great for blooming teas or tea flowers. The 40-ounce capacity holds enough for four to five cups.

What you should consider: It’s fragile, so you need to be careful when washing and handling it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tealyra Pluto Porcelain Teapot

What you need to know: Thanks to its 18-ounce capacity, this compact teapot is perfect for two cups.

What you’ll love: The hinged stainless steel lid fits tightly and won’t come off when you pout. The stainless steel infuser is roomy and has fine holes so no tea leaves will slip through. It comes in nine colors, including lime, violet, turquoise and black.

What you should consider: If you’re looking to serve a crowd, this isn’t the teapot for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

