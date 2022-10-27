AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Thursday is National American Beer Day, and you may be wondering where the best places are in the area to grab a cold one after a long day (and get a jumpstart on the weekend, am I right?)

From local breweries to taprooms, we’re breaking down the Top 6 places to wet your whistle based on online reviews.

Stillwater Taproom is a Broad Street staple, with a revolving draft beer selection of more than two dozen, you are sure to find the beer for you! If beer isn’t your thing, Stillwater also has a fine brown liquor selection. Featuring live entertainment on select evenings, this neighborhood tavern should be on your list.

If you’re in the Summerville neighborhood, this little gem is not one to miss. Arsenal Taproom + Kitchen is a hole in the wall, but don’t let the unassuming building fool you. Arsenal Taproom + Kitchen features a massive selection of beer, plus a menu of mouth-watering pub favorites including sandwiches and tater tots. If you’re looking for a quaint watering hole away from the noise of downtown, this is a place to check out.

Relatively new to the Augusta beer scene, Draft Society Taproom lands on our list for bringing a state-of-the-art concept to downtown Augusta, in that you can serve yourself! The taproom features a wall of options, literally, where you touch an interactive wristband to the wall and fill your glass to your heart’s content (you pay per ounce). Tablets on the wall describe the selections. If beer isn’t your thing, the taproom also features wine and kombucha. For a modern bar experience, you need to check this place out.

For our friends over the river, a fixture in downtown Aiken is the Aiken Brewing Company. Since opening in 1997, the microbrewery and restaurant serves their own hand-crafted selection of beer that changes almost weekly but does feature a list of beers that are brewed year-round. If you’re hungry, the restaurant serves up a wide variety of pub fare, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, soups, and salads, which makes it a popular lunch and dinner spot. Aiken Brewing Company is a place to go no matter the time of day if you’re looking for a good brew and tasty food.

Our number 2 and number 1 on the list are remarkably close in rankings and reviews, so be sure to try both and decide which one you like!

Considered the OG of the Augusta brewery scene, Riverwatch Brewery is a definite favorite if you’re looking for a beer brewed with local flavor. Owned by a mother-daughter dynamic duo, the brewery features core brews in addition to limited releases and experimental brews so you’re sure to find something you like. The unassuming industrial building on 4th Street features guided tours and an outdoor patio to relax and unwind after a long week. The space is kid and pet-friendly, and outside food is welcomed. If you’re looking for a nice, relaxing spot to enjoy local brews, give the family owned Riverwatch Brewery a shot (or in this case, a flight).

Savannah River Brewing Company gets top marks and is considered by locals to be the go-to favorite for beer. Their fermented brews are locally made, and have won national and local awards. The large, open space on 5th Street features a direct view of the brewhouse, bar games, a large screen for sports, an outdoor patio, and events most nights of the week. SRBC features beer and beer cocktails, flights, and a small pub snack selection. The space is kid and pet-friendly and outside food is welcomed. If you’re looking for a fun, inviting atmosphere with delicious award-winning brews, you need not look further.