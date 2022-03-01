Which Klipsch subwoofer is best?

Buying any subwoofer adds significant low-end frequencies to your audio setup, and sticking with a trusted brand like Klipsch is a great way to ensure quality. However, with so many sizes and power outputs available, choosing a sub that works for you can be intimidating. Still, most buyers can find a subwoofer from Klipsch that fits their needs at a budget they can afford.

Those that can afford it love the sound of this 15-Inch Klipsch Subwoofer, which delivers a broader frequency response range than most other subs.

What to know before you buy a Klipsch subwoofer

Use

When considering which Klipsch subwoofer is best for you, it’s good to consider how you plan to use the speaker. The audio equipment you’ll use alongside your sub and the type of media you consume may influence what subs work best for your needs. For example, those who use their speakers to watch TV and movies may prefer a different sub than those who listen to music. Some subwoofers are also more versatile than others and may perform well for both mediums.

Subwoofer types

You’ll also need to consider what type of subwoofer you need before purchasing. Today, powered subwoofers are the most common type and usually offer the most straightforward setup. By contrast, passive subwoofers require an amplifier to run and a little more consideration to match up speakers by impedance, though they still offer excellent bass frequencies.

Subwoofer compatibility

The best subwoofers for your setup depends on the rest of your audio gear. You’ll want to consider which bass speakers are compatible with your audio receiver, amplifier or other speakers before buying anything. You’ll also want to ensure that any sub you buy has the output methods you need to connect with other audio hardware.

What to look for in a quality Klipsch subwoofer

Speaker size

The size of a subwoofer’s speaker, often called a driver, affects how the speaker’s bass frequencies sound. A larger speaker can offer a wider range of sound while drawing less power than a smaller speaker. Subwoofer speakers usually range from 8 to 18 inches, with a 12-inch speaker being fairly standard. In addition, the size of a subwoofer’s cabinet will affect how it sounds. It’s best to find a subwoofer that includes some space behind the speaker, though it will make the subwoofer larger overall.

Wattage

A subwoofer’s wattage is another major selling point for many buyers. While wattage isn’t directly correlated to how loud a speaker is, many use it to gauge peak volume. Wattage is usually expressed with two different values: RMS wattage and peak wattage. RMS stands for root mean square, which measures how much continuous power a speaker can handle. Peak wattage refers more directly to how much power a speaker can manage in a few moments and is generally a much higher number than RMS wattage.

Low-frequency output

The frequencies a subwoofer can generate will depend on various factors and will determine how the speaker sounds. Compared to a regular speaker, a subwoofer should be able to handle lower-frequency sounds. Generally, a speaker with a wider frequency range is better, with most subwoofers ranging from around 30Hz-200Hz. High-end subwoofers may also produce sub-bass sounds of under 30Hz and include fine-tuning tools like low-pass filters.

How much you can expect to spend on a Klipsch subwoofer

Cheap Klipsch subwoofers will cost around $200. For the company’s mid-tier subs, you can expect to pay $240-$700, while some units will cost even more.

Klipsch subwoofer FAQ

Do Klipsch subwoofers come with cables?

A. Many subwoofers will not include the necessary cables for connecting your sound system. Most buyers need to purchase cables separately, though some bundled speakers from Klipsch may include accessories for connecting to your audio receiver.

Are Klipsch subwoofers good for music?

A. Klipsch subwoofers are good for music and suitable for movies and television. Ultimately, Klipsch is known for its long-standing history of developing speakers with superior audio, and its subwoofers are no different.

What are the best Klipsch subwoofers to buy?

Top Klipsch subwoofer

Klipsch Reference R-115SW 800-Watt 15-Inch Subwoofer

What you need to know: This sub’s huge speaker pumps out impressive bass tones, offering premium audio alongside any home theater or speaker setup.

What you’ll love: This powered subwoofer can manage 800 Watts of peak power and features a 15-inch spun-copper speaker for extra-warm sub frequencies. It also lets the user control the speaker’s low-pass filter and overall gain with rotary knobs on the back.

What you should consider: This subwoofer is fairly expensive compared to Klipsch’s many economy-priced models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Klipsch subwoofer for the money

Klipsch Reference R-10SW 300-Watt 10-Inch Subwoofer

What you need to know: This is a great pick for anyone on a budget, featuring a compact sub that still handles bass and sub-bass frequencies decently well.

What you’ll love: It includes tight, punchy bass frequencies that don’t flop out beneath 20Hz with 300 Watts of dynamic power. It’s also compatible with most audio receivers and includes Line and LFE inputs like most of Klipsch’s higher-end models.

What you should consider: This subwoofer’s 10-inch speaker can’t accommodate as wide of an audio range as 12- or 15-inch speakers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Klipsch Reference R-12SWI 400-Watt 12-Inch Subwoofer With Wireless Kit

What you need to know: This subwoofer comes with a bundled transmitter for wireless use and a 12-inch speaker for an overall balanced bass tone.

What you’ll love: This option is perfect for those looking for a wireless subwoofer that also includes a hard-wired line-in option. This sub includes a removable grille and a 2.4Ghz wireless transmitter.

What you should consider: Some buyers hoped this sub would have more clarity in the sub-bass frequencies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.