Rescan for antenna viewers

By law, nearly 1,000 TV stations nationwide, including those in the CSRA, must change frequencies to make room for wireless services. This will happen by March 13th at midnight.

What does this mean for you? It simply means that if you watch WJBF over an antenna, you need to rescan your Television Channels. You’ll still find WJBF and MeTV on 6.1 and 6.2 when you are done. If you watch TV through a cable or satellite service, you do not need to rescan. Your service provider will do it for you.

So, How do you run a channel scan?

To start, on your TV remote, select “Menu” and then “Settings.”

Next, select “Channel Setup” and select “Antenna” or “Air,” depending on your TV.

Make sure you are not on “Cable.” Select “Channel Search” or “Channel Scan.”

Keep in mind that steps to perform a channel scan may vary. If the wording in your TV differs from the options shown, refer to your TV user manual for help.

FYI: Running a channel scan is NOT the same as pressing Channel UP/DOWN on your remote. There may be channels available that you won’t be able to tune in, even if you select it directly, until you do a scan.

When do I need to run a channel scan?

To receive maximum programming, you have to run a channel scan after setting up the antenna. To keep your channel line-up up-to-date, it is a good idea to run a channel scan monthly, anytime a channel is lost, and anytime you change locations (after you move into a new home, for example).