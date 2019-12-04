Viral video appears to show world leaders laughing at President Trump

London (CNN) – World leaders at the NATO summit in London were caught on camera appearing to joke about US President Donald Trump during a reception at Buckingham Palace Tuesday evening.

The video appears to show British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte having a laugh about Trump’s behavior during the summit.

The 25-second clip, which has gone viral and was first reported by CBC, begins with Johnson asking Macron why he was late.

Macron nodded, as Trudeau replied, “He was late because he takes a … 40-minute press conference at the top.”

At no time in the video do the leaders mention Trump by name, but Trudeau’s comment appeared to reference Trump’s lengthy remarks to the press during their earlier meeting on Tuesday.

None of them seemed to be aware that the conversation was being recorded, although they were talking openly and loudly enough to be heard by others.