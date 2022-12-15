AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- “I think that’s what I would take to Atlanta, is what is it we are trying to achieve, what does the path to success look like, and what resources do we need to achieve that?”

Scott Cambers says he thinks it’s important that the people are included in governmental decisions.

“I mean, I think a lot of people running for office, they’re not experts in everything– the community is the expert.”

He says you have to walk the walk.

“So, I feel like, if they’re not informed, how can you– as a politician– be going in the community and giving advice on what it is you should be pursuing, so having that engagement is super important,” Cambers said.

Cambers served in the Army National Guard for six years and says that has helped equip him for a representative.

“In serving in the military, you work with a wide variety of people– you don’t get to choose who you work with, but you have to make the best of the situation and it’s about putting the mission first, making sure that you’re always achieving your goal and pushing forward,” Cambers said.

The Michigan native made Georgia his home after moving to further his studies and earning a Master’s degree in Public Administration at the University of Georgia.

“Public Administration is really about, kind of, creating the framework for government. So, as legislation is being passed, how is it being implemented,” Cambers said.

But he explains how his current role as a Project Manager has helped him prepare.

“In being a project manager, my goal is to create transparency with clients. Every day I talk to them, I let them know what the status of projects is, what’s going well, what the barriers are,” Cambers said.