SC Senator Tim Scott to visit Aiken

AIKEN (WJBF) – South Carolina senator, Tim Scott, will be in the CSRA Thursday, October 10. Scott will speak on Opportunity Zones and what the program means for communities like Aiken. The Event is a luncheon at Newberry Hall and tickets are $25 per person plus the Eventbrite fee.

The doors open at 10:30am- limited seating available on a first come first served basis. Around 11:30am, Mayor Rick Osbon along with other elected officials will welcome the attendees and give an update on Opportunity Zones in the area and the Senator will speak and take questions. The talk should conclude by 12:30pm with photos and brain storming until 1:30.

Attendees will be asked, if they wish, to provide ideas for businesses and development in the Opportunity Zones and ideas for improving our Parkways. These Ideas will become the start of the Oct. 19th Idea Collaborative, sponsored by Aiken Board of Realtors, at Highfields Event Center from 10-2pm during Aiken City Limits Festival and Entrepreneur Village.