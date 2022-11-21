WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — “I represent all of Georgia I go to parts of our states that are largely red parts of our states that are largely blue because my concerns are bigger than that,” said Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Raphael Warnock made a stop in Herschel Walker’s hometown of Wrightsville just ahead of the runoff elections in December. State and local lawmakers were also there to support the incumbent. “Medicaid expansion is important to me I live in rural Georgia are from Sandersville Georgia we have rural hospitals that have been closing, and we can’t afford that we need to expand Medicaid,” said Mack Jackson, GA State Representative, District 128.

Warnock says he has fought to expand health care, especially for essential workers who can’t afford it. He says he hopes to continue that effort. “It’s a drag on our economy it’s a drag on our healthcare system and it particularly devastates our rural areas we’ve had 10 hospitals to close all in rural areas.”

He also says he will continue to give credit to Herschel Walker for his well-known football career, but as far as his candidacy for Georgia senator, “and the people of Georgia need a true champion working families need a champion veterans need a champion.”



