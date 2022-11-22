AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- After a state supreme court judge granted Georgia counties the option for Saturday voting in the December 6th runoff election, the republican party has filed an appeal.

At this point, some counties will proceed with Saturday voting, others will keep the schedule as is.

In Columbia County, the Board of Elections decided against weekend voting.

“The board of elections met and they are not going to be doing weekend voting for the runoff and I understand why it would be very short noticed and most of their staffing for that for the two early voting precincts already made plans for the Thanksgiving weekend” said Debbie McCord, Chair of Columbia County Republican Party.

McCord says weekend voting may cause issues because of the Thanksgiving holiday and being short staff at polling locations.

“I also feel like it kind of unbalance the playing field for metro Atlanta, because you know they’re going to this and other areas may not be able to generate enough staff to do it” said McCord.

She also says they want to follow all Georgia laws correctly when it comes to voting.

“I’m not opposed to Saturday voting but I think this is kind of a last minute effort and I would be much happier if everybody in the state had the same days and opportunities to do early voting” said McCord.

Columbia County will start early voting on November 28th through December 2nd