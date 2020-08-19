Raphael Warnock unveils campaign in U.S. Senate race

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Several candidates are vying to unseat U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler in Georgia. Two of them held events Wednesday. Congressman Doug Collins hosted a barbecue at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, and Reverend Raphael Warnock held a virtual news conference to discuss his campaign.

The race for the U.S. Senate in Georgia is becoming more crowded with candidates. Warnock debuted his first ad campaign and followed it with a news conference highlighting his background.

The Democratic challenger says his campaign focuses on expanding access to health care and advocate for income equality.

HUGE NEWS: Our FIRST TV ad is live! Watch it now: pic.twitter.com/sqgzmN1S2J — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) August 19, 2020

“Senator Kelly Loeffler and Congressman Doug Collins are trying to take healthcare protections for millions of Georgians,” said Raphael Warnock. “They are standing by the administration as they are trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. That would leave 1.8 million Georgians who have preexisting conditions without access to health care, in the middle of a pandemic.”

Some school systems have moved over to 100% online learning. Warnock says the safety of teachers and students who have to go to school is a top priority.

“Our state health care system must be there for teachers who are risking their lives to make sure students don’t fall too far behind,” said Warnock.

Incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler was in the nation’s capital, discussing her campaign. Sen. Loeffler says she is presenting a legislation to fight gang activity in the Peach State.

“What this law does is introduce the ability to have stricter sentencing guidelines to create a database, to make sure we are tracking gang activity across the United States,” explained Loeffler. “There are 1.4 million gang members in the United States, with over 33,000 gangs. Finally, it deports those who are here illegally involved in gang activity.”

While many candidates are ramping up their campaigns before the elections in November, Warnock says he is also focused on protecting people’s voting rights.

“John Lewis, who was are an iconic leader and congressperson, said the vote is the most powerful non-violent weapon in a Democratic-Republic,” said Warnock. “He said it’s almost sacred, and I think the vote is sacred because it is your voice. There are those trying to comprise the voices of the electorate, so politicians can pick their voters rather than have voters pick those who represent them.”