PHOTOS: Georgia National Guard deploys to Washington ahead of inauguration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Members of the Georgia National Guard have been deploying to Washington, D.C. ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday.
Guardsmen of the 165th Airlift Wing, based in Savannah, headed out Saturday morning.
“Marty, the girls, and I are praying for their safety!” tweeted Gov. Brian Kemp, who spoke with some troops before they left the Peach State.
U.S. officials say Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy approved bringing in 21,000 National Guard members from across the country in the wake of the riot at the U.S. Capitol.