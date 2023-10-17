AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County held a special election Tuesday to fill the seat left vacant by Willar Hightower, Jr., who had represented the district for 36 years.

With nearly 900 votes cast, Willar’s wife, Democrat P.K. Hightower won the seat over Republican James Hankinson.

Hightower claimed 490 votes to Hankinson’s 390.

Hightower is a former 35-year employee at SRS and is currently employed by the Aiken County Public School District. She has served Aiken County as part of the Planning Commission.