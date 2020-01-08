High-stakes decision looms for Trump in showdown with Iran

You know, 2020 is going to be an extremely busy year from a political perspective, and that's why we thought it might be a good idea to start things of by sitting down with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, the Governor's office kind enough to invite The Means Report here to the State Capitol to talk about a wide range of issues. But before we got to the hot topics of the year, our discussion started with some special things the state was able to do for children this holiday season.

Gov. Brian Kemp: Well, I'll tell you, we had, when I was Secretary of State we use to do something at our licensing division down in Macon every year helping with Toys For Tots and we did a big launch and we get all employees to bring presents. And then we'd bring the Toys For Tots guys and marines over there to collect 'em and it was amazing how our people just reacted to that, just tons of gifts and presents and needy children during the holidays. And so this year we were trying to think, what could we do? And we ended up getting hooked up with Clark Howard who's been fightin the fight for foster kids for a long time to make sure they have a Christmas present. And so working through DFACS and Tom Rawlings folks at the DFACS Agency. We asked all state employees in the executive branch to help take kids, you know take a list and provide the toys and so, we ended up, I think, providing toys for over a thousand foster care kids this year and there's I think 10,000 that Clark ended up serving. So he's done a great job with that. And I'll tell ya, people were so excited. State employees were coming up thanking me going, "Thank you for, you know, we all wanted to do something. "We didn't know what to do. "Thank you for giving us this direction." And I was like, "Hey, thank you guys for participating." Marty and the girls got involved and helped with that. And we did some kids and it was just a great exercise and really made everybody feel good and it's for a great cause.