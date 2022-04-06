ATLANTA (WJBF) – New poll numbers by Emerson College shows voting trends in Georgia, with several crucial races this year including U.S. Senate, Governor and Secretary of State.

The 2022 elections will put the national spotlight on Georgia.

“The top race in Georgia is the U.S. Senate race because the Republicans have a chance at taking it back,” says Spencer Kimball, Executive director, Emerson College polling. “It’s an important race between Walker and Warnock. The whole country will be watching. On the Democratic side you have Raphael Warnock to get the nominee and polling over 85 percent.”

The new Emerson poll trends show that the U.S. Senate race will come down to incumbent Raphael Warnock facing Republican Herschel Walker.

“But on the Republican side it’s a larger field of candidates that there is Herschel Walker with our polls with 57% of the votes. We get down to the gubernatorial as there will be eyes between Perdue and Kemp.”

The other big race will be the gubernatorial race, with a likely run-off between incumbent Governor Brian Kemp and David Perdue who is trailing by 11 points.

“The gubernatorial race will be the most watched in the country. You have both sides at play. You have Stacey Abrams on the Democratic side – the presumptive nominee and she is the one who lost by a nose in 2018. But on the Republican Brian Kemp is being challenged by former Senator David Perdue.”

Political experts say campaign funding could also translate to votes but it will ultimately boil down to getting voters registered – with more than half of georgia voters believing the elections are fair.

The Emerson poll also shows that 49 percent of Georgians support legalizing recreational marijuana and 43-percent support professional sports gambling.

For the gubernatorial race, the numbers show that a Perdue-Abrams race has Perdue at a 4 points higher, and if it were a Kemp-Abrams race, it would have Kemp 8 points higher, so for now still showing a Republican lead for the governor’s race.

A candidate must secure one more than 50-percent of the votes to avoid a run-off election.