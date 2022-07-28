AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger focused on election integrity during a speech at an Augusta Exchange club meeting Thursday.

“We’re going to continue to make sure we have fair and honest elections in Georgia,” Raffensperger said.

He addressed the Election Integrity Act as well as criticism surrounding the line relief part of the law that prohibits providing food and water to people waiting in long voting lines.

“We had people that were actually coming within that 150 zone of no campaigning just giving people bottled water, but they were really trying to make their last-minute pitch,” Raffensperger said.

In May, a lawsuit was filed to challenge “line relief” allowing voting rights organizations to continue giving food and water to voters.

Raffensperger said the goal of the line relief part of the law is only to cut down on political campaigning in the voting line.

“At 151 feet water is okay, but in a November race or a run- off race in December it just didn’t make sense. People were politicking and that’s why we put an end to that.”

In 2020, some voters waited for hours in long lines on election day, but Raffensperger said long lines won’t be a problem in the upcoming November election.

“Counties have to make sure they have enough poll workers in place and enough equipment in place to keep those lines shorter than one hour,” Raffensperger said.

A hearing for a preliminary injunction of the line relief portion of the Election Integrity Act was held last week.