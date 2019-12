WASHINGTON (AP) – Georgia Republican Rep. Tom Graves says he’ll retire after his current term in Congress. He joins a larger-than-typical group of lawmakers taking their leave from an increasingly partisan and unproductive Washington.

The six-term congressman is the 21st House Republican to announce his retirement. He told his constituents in conservative northwest Georgia that he’s entering a new season in life and wants to spend time with his soon-to-retire wife Julie and adult children.