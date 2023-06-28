AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) —– The Aiken County Council is about to have a newcomer. The Aiken County Council is about to have a newcomer. Four candidates are vying to represent District 8. The seat is open after the retirement of Willar Hightower, Jr. because of health issues.

“I think it’s a natural progression for me,” District 8 candidate P.K. Hightower said. The four candidates include two Democrats, P.K. Hightower and Brian A. Parks, and two Republicans, James Hankinson, and Michael Rozovich. “I was led by God to run for this seat,” District 8 candidate James Hankinson added.

Hankinson, a business owner of Hankinson boxing gym, teaches youth to put gloves up and guns down. He believes his work will help him in the district. “I’m already doing the work in the community, and I just need a bigger platform so I can help more people and get a lot more done,” he said.

P.K. Hightower, the wife of Willar H. Hightower Jr., has been serving Aiken County for the last 30 years with several groups including the United Way and SRS. She’s running on a strong record of service. “I’ve scheduled meetings trying to work with the people over in Crosland Park. I’m also going out to the outskirts areas, trying to work with people in the outer parts of Aiken County, listening to their needs and letting them know that I’m listening,” she shared.

Both candidates are focused on infrastructure. “Putting sidewalks in, so our elderly folks have a safe place to walk when they want to walk down the street,” Hankinson said. “The infrastructure includes the safety net of fire hydrants. We need more fire hydrants for the fire department to put out fires. We also need to address the issue of litter, ensuring a clean and safe environment for everyone.”

“There are roads that people can’t even pass by to get to their homes because of the existing issues,” Hightower added. “I’m looking at a way, based on what I’ve learned, to prioritize these roads, assess the associated risks, and address the road conditions in our district.”

The special election primary is scheduled for August 15. The special election will be held on October 17. “It’s very important that we put the right people in the right places at the right time, and we cannot do that without your help,” Hankinson said. “Your vote matters. If you want a voice at the table, vote,” Hightower added.

NewsChannel 6 will speak with Brian A. Parks and Michael Rozovich Thursday.