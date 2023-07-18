AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden came to Augusta Technical College on Tuesday as part of the “Investing in America” tour. She, along with other national and local leaders, shared how they say “Bidenomics” investments are working toward creating pathways to good-paying jobs in the CSRA.

She came to speak about how the Augusta Workforce Hub is meant to prepare students for technical and manufacturing jobs, and oversee some of the programs students are involved in.

The trip started with Dr. Biden watching middle school summer camp students learn about soldering, to watching Augusta Tech mechatronics students audit an assembly line.

With Augusta being an Investing in America Workforce Hub city, this is what some of the private and public investment money is going toward.

Local leaders spoke about how the program has benefitted not only the city of Augusta, but also its partners including Augusta Tech, Aiken Tech, and the Richmond County School System.

“That we will connect a broad range of people in the Augusta region, to grant quality careers related to major federal and private sector energy investments, including construction, battery supply manufacturing, and nuclear energy,” said Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson.

The First Lady spoke about how the Biden-Harris Administration has invested in Augusta, and the nation as a whole.

“That’s why he is strengthening communities like Augusta, fueling a nationwide manufacturing boom, and creating new opportunities for hardworking families,” Dr. Biden said. “This leadership has helped transform our economy with more than thirteen million jobs created.”

She spoke specifically about electric vehicle and battery manufacturing in the state, and how we need these programs for students to get jobs in this industry.

“Here that means a growing clean energy industry,” she said. “Building the facilities to manufacturing the batteries that are powering out future. But, in order to keep this progress going, employers need more skilled workers.”

And she believes these opportunities are especially important, for certain groups.

“And we’re reaching out to every community so more women, especially African American women, can access these pathways. To the little girls and women listening, these doors are open, and these jobs are for you, too,” she said.

Dr. Biden will also be stopping in Pittsburgh on this trip.