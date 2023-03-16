Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said that he will decide on whether to make another bid for the presidency in the next 45 to 60 days.

“I think running for president of the United States is an intensely personal decision. And that’s one that anybody who’s considering it should have the right to make on their own regardless of anybody else’s thoughts on it,” Christine told the Washington Examiner.

Christie, who ran for his party’s nomination in 2016, told the Examiner that the Republican Party should have a “robust primary” given the losses the party suffered over the last four years. He noted that former President Trump is “weaker” now than he was leading up to the 2020 election.

“With Donald Trump at the top of the ticket, you can be sure of the fact that we’ll have another four years of Joe Biden, and that to me is not acceptable for this country,” he said.

Christie is set to speak at an event in New Hampshire later this month, making him the latest Republican to travel to early-primary states. Other Republicans who have not declared a campaign for president, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, have also traveled to early primary states like New Hampshire, South Carolina and Iowa.

Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy are the only Republican candidates to announce their bids for the White House so far.

Christie, who is a regular political commentator on ABC, has previously criticized Trump even after working on his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, saying earlier this month that “he’s not what he used to be.” He also has said that Trump could not beat Biden in 2024, but that candidates may have been hesitant to enter the race because of Trump’s attacks.