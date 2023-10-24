(WJBF) – Polls are now open for this week’s 44 Strong Player of the Week!

Remember, you can vote once per day, so come back to cast your vote again tomorrow.

Polls close at 11 p.m. Friday.

Austin Parks #44 STRONG, Inc is a non-profit organization started by Melissa Parks in the fond memory of her late son, Austin Parks, who passed away following a long and hard battle with cancer.

The goal of the Austin Parks #44 STRONG, Inc Nonprofit organization is to give back to the Children’s Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.