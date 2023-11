(WJBF) – This week’s 44 Strong Player of the Week is CJ Crite from Lincoln County High School!

Austin Parks #44 STRONG, Inc is a non-profit organization started by Melissa Parks in the fond memory of her late son, Austin Parks, who passed away following a long and hard battle with cancer.

The goal of the Austin Parks #44 STRONG, Inc Nonprofit organization is to give back to the Children’s Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.