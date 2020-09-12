Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Web Exclusives
Coronavirus
County Content
Crime News
CSRA News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Weird News
Your Local Election HQ
Lottery Results
Talk Back 6
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Skyview Network
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
ACC Football
College Sports
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Community
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Children First
Community Calendar
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Safety Matters
Stronger Together
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Horoscopes
Features
Adopt a Pet
Contests
Cyber Insider
Destination Vacation
The Dish
Hispanic Heritage Month
In Your Neighborhood
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Wild Encounters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
What’s On
WJBF Live
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Rescan for antenna viewers
Search
Search
Search
Pass or Fail
Nationwide project taps journalists to tackle education, race and poverty
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Augusta Mayor Davis gives update on COVID, 2020 Census efforts
Video
Shooting investigation underway in Monetta, after victim shot in face
Missing Augusta woman found
School upgrades requested at Wagener-Salley town hall
Video
Barnwell Police warn residents about uptick in car break-ins
Bell Auditorium converting into polling center
Video
Burke County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Augusta Fire Chief responds to allegations
Video
Richmond County Coroner’s Office investigating suspicious death in Blythe
Shooting investigation underway in Monetta, after victim shot in face
Barnwell Police warn residents about uptick in car break-ins
Vanessa Bryant blasts sheriff for challenging LeBron James to match reward in shooting of deputies
Lebron James challenged to match reward to capture gunman who ambushed deputies
Richmond County Coroner’s Office investigating suspicious death in Blythe
GBI makes arrest in Warrenton shooting investigation
GBI investigating 3 related shootings in Wilkes County; 2 arrests made
Video
Suspect in Allen University shooting identified after previously giving false ID, information
Suspect arrested in Circle K shooting in Aiken, one man injured
Illinois college cancels classes after 1 wounded in shooting
16 people hospitalized after 2 cranes collide at east Austin construction site, 1 operator still on crane to prevent possible collapse
Video
List of businesses that will stay closed on Thanksgiving
Deputy fired over Florida school massacre to get job back
Ohio man creates socially distanced candy chute to save Halloween
Big Ten reverses course, announces plan to play football
Video
US government outlines plan to provide free coronavirus vaccine
Second stimulus checks: Democratic leadership rejects bipartisan proposal with $1,200 direct payments
Video
Just monkeying around: Primate takes phone, then selfies
Video
Big Ten reverses course, announces plan to play football
Video
SOURCES: BIG TEN to play football this season
Pellot and Kyes win Vaughn Taylor Invitational
Video
Falcons fall to Seahawks in NFC rivalry 38-25
Raiders spoil Rhule’s Panthers debut in 34-30 loss
No. 1 Clemson dominate Wake Forest again, 37-13
Georgia Southern Eagles win nailbiter 27-26 over Campbell
Georgia Tech earns first win on the road at Florida State 16-13
Football Friday Night | Week 2
Video
Trending Stories
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
List of businesses that will stay closed on Thanksgiving
Shooting investigation underway in Monetta, after victim shot in face
Augusta Mayor Davis gives update on COVID, 2020 Census efforts
Video
Hurricane Sally continues to grow. Impacts here in the CSRA by Thursday. – Check out the latest
News