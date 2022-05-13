Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
86°
Augusta
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Animals and Pets
Automotive News
Business & Consumer
Cold Cases
Crime News
CSRA News
CSRA Traffic
Domestic Violence | Hidden Crime
Education
Georgia News
Health
Lottery Results
Politics
South Carolina News
U.S. & World Entertainment
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Press Releases
BestReviews
Weather
📡 Interactive VIPIR Radar
☂️ Umbrella Contest
Daily Forecast
Skyview Network
Color The Weather
Freddy The Forecaster
Hurricane Tracker
Jenna’s Science Corner
Request a School Talk
Sports
ACC Football
College Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Junior Golf
Local Sports
Masters Report
Professional Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
Community
Caring for Carolina
Cause For The Cure
Children First
Community Calendar
Food and Cooking
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Safety Matters
Stronger Together
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Featured Series
Artist Spotlight
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
Eating Local in the CSRA
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Salute to Service
The Very Vera Show
Wild Encounters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
WJBF Live
About Us
Contact Us
Email newsletter signup
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Television Park Productions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Programming Guide
ABC News Live Stream
Search
Please enter a search term.
Out There Somewhere
Out There…Somewhere : People ask when on Pedestrian …
Top Out There Somewhere Headlines
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
New laws give S.C. teachers a break, ban lunch debt …
Emergency snap benefits to expire Georgia
Man dies following chase, officer-involved shooting …
S.C. Student rushed to hospital after fight at school …
Sen. Ossoff briefs military families on investigation …
Crooks using scams, hacks to steal money via Zelle
Man dies following chase, officer-involved shooting …
North Augusta public safety, police chief, others …
Escape and bribery charges for Grovetown man arrested …
Suspect wanted in 2021 ‘Bar on Broad’ shooting
What do you do if you’re pepper sprayed?
WWE superstars suspended after ‘Raw’ incident
Fewer donors say they’re willing to give to a charity …
Three-way tie for ‘Favorite Amusement Park’ in US
Free up storage on your phone with these tips
Jim Dent inducted into Caddie Hall of Fame, Black …
Sit-down with Fernando Bunch after winning NBA Featherweight title
Augusta Christian’s Zack Blackwell signs with Georgia …
Augusta University Athletic Director Clint Bryant …
Westside’s Will Baker chooses Rust College for baseball
Trending Stories
Emergency snap benefits to expire Georgia
S.C. Student rushed to hospital after fight at school …
Man dies following chase, officer-involved shooting …
Crooks using scams, hacks to steal money via Zelle
Teen missing since 2021 located
Alabama woman died from neglect; husband and daughter …