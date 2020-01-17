Travis Etienne returning to Clemson for senior season

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Two-time Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Travis Etienne is returning to Clemson for his senior season. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound junior running back announced his decision on social media Friday. Etienne became the school’s all-time leading rusher after gaining 78 yards on the ground in Clemson’s 42-25 loss to LSU in the national championship game Monday night. Etienne says he had long dreamed of playing in the NFL, but was not done with his dreams to play at Clemson. Etienne was projected as second-round pick in this spring’s draft. He holds the ACC record for career rushing touchdowns.