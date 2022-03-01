COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA ( WJBF) — For years couples have placed locks on the bridge at the Savannah River Rapids to symbolize their love.

Michael Johnson said he started the tradition nearly ten years ago.

“Me and this girl went out there and put a lock out there. She put one and I put one. I started the Facebook page and as you can it’s got 5,000 likes,” Michael Johnson said.

The weight of the locks has caused concern — some said they’re so heavy they could impact the integrity of the bridge.

Tuesday, the board of commissioners approved a plan to put a new art sculpture in the park to display the locks.

“I’m hoping that they can leave the locks and build a new area because it’s a beautiful place,” Johnson said.

Commissioners selected artist Daniel Moore’s design for the art sculpture — it’s expected to cost $20,000.

Commissioners said the plan would also include landscaping and potentially benches in the area.

For now, the current locks will stay in place — their removal would be up to the Augusta Canal Authority.

The project is expected to be complete in mid – July.