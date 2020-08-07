Texas woman blames Trump, ‘selfish’ people for husband’s death from COVID-19 in scathing obit

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A grieving widow is not letting her husband’s death from COVID-19 be in vain, penning a scathing obituary with a pointed message for President Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, along with those who refuse to wear masks.

Stacey Nagy remembers her husband David as a “fun-loving” guy.

“He would talk to strangers and I’m always going, ‘Oh, my God,’ you know?” Stacey said. “I mean, I’d get embarrassed.”

For them, it was love at first sight.

“Three weeks later, we were married,” she said.

And they stayed together 20 years, until David lost his battle with COVID-19.

“The whole time I’m telling him, you know, ‘Fight, Dave, fight,'” Stacey said. “‘Please fight this. Don’t give into it, OK? You have to make yourself get better.'”

He fought the virus for several weeks, but the 79-year-old father of five passed away while in the ICU on July 22.

Now, Stacey Nagy struggles with the loss of the love of her life.

“Every day I’ll cry,” she said. “Every single day I’ll start thinking about him. I try to concentrate on the happy stuff, but then I start thinking about how he’s not here anymore.”

That thought makes her angry, and that anger comes through on the obituary she wrote for her husband and copied to her Facebook page.

“I knew that had everybody been doing what they were supposed to, he’d still be alive,” Stacey said. “The disease wouldn’t have been as out of control as it is now.”

In the obituary that ran in her local newspaper, the Jefferson Jimplecute, Stacey blamed her husband’s death on the “many ignorant, self-centered and selfish people” who refused to wear masks, claiming it was their “right” not to wear them.

“I’ll tell ya, I don’t remember reading that one in the Bill of Rights,” said Stacey. “Yeah, it’s your right not to wear a mask and go out and kill people with your germs.”

In the obituary, the widow calls out President Trump and other politicians for not taking the pandemic seriously.

“Family members believe David’s death was needless. The blame for his death and the deaths of all the other innocent people, falls on Trump, Abbott and all the other politicians who did not take this pandemic seriously and were more concerned with their popularity and votes than lives.”

It ends with an admonishment, “Shame on all of you, and may Karma find you all!”

Stacy’s strong words caught the attention of national news and social media.

“I happened to look up in the Google, ‘David Nagy Obituary,’ and it was like pages of articles from all these places,” she said.

Her family’s loss is putting a face to the issue of wearing masks.

“I hope that people just wise up,” Stacey said. “There’s too many people that have died, and if I’m suffering with my grief, look at all the other families crying for their loved ones, too.”

She’s bringing David’s passing to the spotlight, but for good reason.

“He was a private person, and he’s probably embarrassed as hell right now,” Stacey said. “But, I bet you anything he’s proud of me.”

The family plans to have a memorial service for David in California, once it’s safe to do so.