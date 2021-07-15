Newsfeed Now: Swatting call over Twitter handle leads to man’s death; Senate Democrats push for permanent child tax credit payments

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – A group of Democratic lawmakers is pushing to make the child tax credit payments that will start hitting bank accounts today permanent.

Swatting is when someone makes a fake 911 call that sends authorities to a person’s home for a crisis–now it is a growing problem across the country. The family of a Tennessee man said he died after being swatted by a teen who wanted his Twitter

New York State Department officials say they are experiencing a backlog for processing passports, with wait times for new and routine renewal passport applications taking 12 to 18 weeks. They said this includes the time it takes applications to move through the mail. Officials say as of Tuesday, more than 1 million passport applications were pending nationwide.

A Missouri teen is credited with saving his family’s life after noticing their house was on fire and rushed them out the front door just in time.

The famed Wade quadruplets from Ohio went from matching outfits to graduating from the same college.

