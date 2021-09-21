Newsfeed Now: Search for Brian Laundrie continues in Gabby Petito case; Federal government shutdown possible as debt rises

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – FBI agents and police Monday searched the Florida home of the boyfriend wanted for questioning in the disappearance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito. Human remains matching the description of the woman were discovered over the weekend at a Wyoming national park months after the couple set out in a van on a cross-country trek

The federal government is facing two possible financial fiascos: A possible government shutdown and the possibility of the U.S. Could default on its loans. Republicans say they won’t help to raise the debt limit.

Pfizer’s announcement on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11 has some parents celebrating, while others weren’t so sure.

An Oklahoma mom claims her two daughters were arrested and suspended from school after a confrontation happened with a teacher following the girls’ refusal to stand for the national anthem, now the ACLU is involved.

Even though Christmas is a few months away, with shortages and delays related to the pandemic, shoppers may want to start shopping sooner rather than later.

When bears in the area ruined a Colorado resident’s couch in the spring, he decided to leave it out there for them all summer. Apparently, they appreciate the gesture.

Most people wouldn’t be thrilled at the sight of potholes littering a roadway. But for one texas community, these roadway conditions have paved the way for some creative scenes greeting passersby each day. A “sinkhole fairy” has been paying some special visits to a liberty hill neighborhood, constructing new scenes as a tongue-in-cheek way of raising awareness of current road conditions within the community.

