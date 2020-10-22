Newsfeed Now: Presidential debate preparations; FBI announces possible election interference

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to send the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the full Senate.

In this Oct. 13, 2020, photo, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett answers questions from Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, during the second day of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Today’s Top Campaign Headlines:

ELECTION INTERFERANCE: The U.S. government identified two foreign actors that have taken actions to interfere with the 2020 presidential election, ranging from obtaining voter registration information to sending emails meant to intimidate American voters and sow unrest.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

SCOTUS RULING: The Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold a lower court order that would have permitted curbside voting in Alabama in November.

(Nexstar DC)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

POLLING IN TEXAS: With just 14 days until the 2020 Election, Pres. Donald Trump and Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden both sit at 47% among likely voters in Texas, a new Quinnipiac University poll finds.

FILE – In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden, left, speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. Some of the country’s major sports betting companies are running contests in which participants predict things that will happen or be said during the presidential debate, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, for the chance to win money. (AP Photo/File)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

DEBATE PREPARATIONS: President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, meet on the debate stage for the second and final time Thursday night in Tennessee. The 90-minute prime-time meeting comes just 12 days before Election Day.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.