Newsfeed Now: New strain of coronavirus, Country singer surprises fan with new SUV

(NEXSTAR)- Trucks waiting to get out of Britain backed up for miles and people were left stranded at airports Monday as dozens of countries around the world slapped tough travel restrictions on the U.K. because of a new and seemingly more contagious strain of the coronavirus in England.

COUNTERFEIT COVID-19 VACCINES: Throughout the pandemic, criminal organizations keep trying to financially profit through scams and counterfeit remedies. Now that there are two COVID-19 vaccines on the market, the Department of Homeland Security is warning the public about the counterfeit efforts from criminals.

$900B COVID-19 RELIEF BILL PASSED BY CONGRESS: Congress has passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night that would deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting an increase in COVID-19 cases.

OUTGOING US REP. CRACKS A BEER DURING FAREWELL SPEECH: Outgoing Representative Joe Cunningham (D-SC01) on delivered a farewell speech on the House floor last week — ended it by cracking a beer.

PARAGLIDING SANTA RESCUED AFTER GETTING STUCK IN POWER LINES: A paragliding Santa was rescued after getting trapped in power lines in Rio Linda.

HUSBAND SINGS THROUGH NURSING HOME WINDOW TO HIS WIFE: Jerry Perkins and his wife Louise have been together for nearly 65 years. With the coronavirus threat this is the first time he hasn’t been able to have any sort of physical contact with her. Louise has been in an assisted living facility in Bay Minette for 1083 days.

COUNTRY SINGER SURPRISES UTAH TEEN WITH NEW CAR: A Utah teen was treated to quite the early Christmas present thanks to a country music star.

Sarah Frei, a 17-year-old from Syracuse, Utah, was gifted with a brand new handicap-accessible SUV by her favorite country music singer, Russell Dickerson.

