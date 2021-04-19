Newsfeed Now: Jury deliberations set to start in Chauvin trial; NASA launches helicopter over surface of Mars

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- After three weeks of testimony, the city of Minneapolis prepares for the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

The city is already on edge following the officer-involved shooting of an unarmed Black man on April 11.

Jurors in the Chauvin trial will be sequestered for closing arguments Monday and a verdict could come down anytime this week.

Police say a pig’s head was found and animal blood smeared on a Santa Rosa home where Barry Brodd used to live.

In California, the suspect in a horrific Los Angeles murder admits she killed her three children.

During a one-on-one interview, Liliana Carrillo made the confession on April 15.

A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against a Colorado police department and three officers on behalf of a 73-year-old woman who has dementia and was arrested in June 2020.

The lawsuit claims violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act as well as claims against the department for failing to train regarding the use of force on disabled, unarmed citizens.

A rise in COVID-19 cases around the U.S. and the world has health officials concerned, particularly as infections increase among younger people.

In Texas, has been in a back-and-forth dispute with the U.S. government for their land.

On Tuesday, the decision came that the family will lose their land.

A New Jersey mom is on a mission to help her son and others with autism.

She and a recording artist teamed up to create an anthem for autism.

Paleontologists said New Mexico was once home to one of the world’s top predators.

A shark that ruled the ocean 300 million years ago.

Researchers say they finally came up with a scientific name for the so-called “Godzilla Shark.”

It’s no secret that up and coming artists have been using social media to increase their following.

A northern Virginia Indie artist was recently joined by a huge surprise guest on Instagram Live.

A historic flight was made by NASA Monday morning.

The space agency launched the “Ingenuity” helicopter over the surface of Mars, marking the first powered, controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet.

