Live Now
Live Now
#LIVE | NewsChannel 6 Evening News streaming NOW
Newsfeed Now
WATCH: ‘Agitator’ apprehended by protesters, handed over to police
Video
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Commissioner to vote no on Augusta government mask ordinance
Video
Police ask for public's help locating a Child Molestation suspect
#NoResidentLeftBehind initiative working to help Denmark residents with water shut-offs
Business gets busier during pandemic: Defy Augusta, Outdoor Augusta
Video
Bars and clubs allowed to reopen today
Video
Stevens Creek Church reopens their doors for services
Video
Southern Souls Rescue gives away 14,000 pounds of dog food in an hour
Video
Virtual town hall on HIV, COVID-19, and mental health scheduled for June
Video
Graduation and anxiety during COVID-19
Video
Peaceful protests turn violent in Atlanta over the weekend
Video
Police ask for public’s help locating a Child Molestation suspect
One person dead following a stabbing in Aiken County; suspect sought
Video
The officer accused of killing George Floyd is moved to state prison
Burke County woman charged in Morris Village shooting
George Floyd protests grow across the U.S.
Video
Local police departments say kneeling on someone's neck is not part of training
Video
Aiken couple charged with sexually assaulting a horse
Dept. of Homeland Security: increase in child exploitation, cyberbullying during pandemic
Frontier requiring temperature checks for passengers, crew before boarding
Video
Music industry calls for Black Out Tuesday amid unrest
Family autopsy: Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure
Peaceful protests turn violent in Atlanta over the weekend
Video
LISTEN | Trump slams governors as 'weak,' urges crackdown on protests
Video
Newsfeed Now: Protests across America morning update – June 1, 2020
Video
Putin sets July 1st for vote to extend his rule for 16 more years
Military: 2 dead after shooting at North Dakota air base
The officer accused of killing George Floyd is moved to state prison
Remembering Legendary Auburn Coach Pat Dye
2020 Nike EYBL Peach Jam cancelled
Ewing out of hospital after being treated for COVID-19
GreenJackets grounds crew keeps SRP Park field manicured during pandemic
Video
Patrick Ewing tests positive for COVID-19: 'This virus is serious'
Jerry Sloan, Jazz great and Hall of Fame coach, dies at 78
Vanderbilt's Lee becomes SEC's 1st woman athletic director
E-Sports thrive in the midst of vacant live sports events
Video
Trump says back to normal in golf means big crowds, no masks
Peaceful protests turn violent in Atlanta over the weekend
Video
Family autopsy: Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure
One person dead following a stabbing in Aiken County; suspect sought
Video
11-year-old checks mailbox for grandmother; allegedly assaulted and accused of stealing neighbor's mail
Video
Protests force Target, CVS and Walmart to close some stores