AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF’s Black Excellence 365 recognizes inspiring black individuals and organizations in the CSRA year-round. Recipients are honored with the Mary L. Jones Black Affirmation Award.

This month, we honor the Zeta Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

In 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated became the first Greek letter organization founded by young black women to cultivate scholarship and service.

Then, in 1955, 14 local women expanded the national organization’s reach and objectives by chartering a chapter in Augusta.

“Our fourteen founders had that same mindset,” said Tameka Allen, president of the Zeta Xi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. “We’re going to continue to do what our fore founders did.”

Chapter President Tameka Allen tells us one of their recent efforts to uphold that legacy was awarding local students more than $30,000 in scholarships.

“So, we made sure that we provided at least 31 seniors from the CSRA with a scholarship to go to school,” said Allen.

Allen says the work doesn’t stop there- recent fundraisers will allow the chapter to give scholarships to more students in the CSRA.

Beyond scholarships, the chapter has laid a strong foundation for service throughout the area.

Annually, chapter members participate in the Piedmont Augusta Foundation’s Miracle Mile Walk. In 2022 they were among the top contributors.

“The importance of Zeta Xi Omega in the community is to do whatever we can in our community to uplift our community,” said Allen.

The chapter recently partnered with the local Delta Sigma Theta alumnae chapter to establish helpful strategies for community policing.

“We’re always looking and willing to work with any organization that will allow us to help them uplift the community,” said Allen.

The Zeta Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated has 312 members.

The chapter also founded two undergraduate chapters at Paine and Augusta University, which widens the local effort toward service.

“We make sure they’re doing just as much as we’re doing out in our community,” said Allen. “And they’re on campus where they’re reaching some of the young minds, so hopefully, the impact that they’re making is a long-lasting impact throughout the community.”

Through a corporate office initiative, the chapter has been able to provide toiletries, backpacks and snacks to local students in need.

“We’re partnering with W. S. Hornsby Elementary School to do that,” said Allen.

From leadership work with preteens, to partnering with the Jessye Norman School of the Arts, Allen says they continue to seek out new ways to provide growth and opportunity to young people in the community.

“We were founded on the principles of serving our mankind and that’s what we’ve done,” said Allen. “I don’t think anybody can argue the impact that we’ve had not only on this community, but Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated as a whole has had on our nation.”

