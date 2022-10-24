RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Zeta Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority Incorporated® is hosting a virtual Meet the Candidates political forum.

The forum will include candidates for Richmond County Board of Education and Tax Commissioner.

Organizers say the virtual forum will take place Thursday, October 27th at 6 P.M. on the organization’s Facebook page: ZetaXiOmegaAKA.

According to organizers, the candidates will respond to questions about their candidacy and what they plan to bring to the “Garden City”, and questions will be accepted from the public during the forum.

Attorney Katrell Nash, of Nash Law Office, L.L.C. will serve as the Moderator.

The qualified candidates running from each office are as follows:

School Board District 2:

Larry Fryer

Charlie Hannah

Yiet S. Knight

School Board District 3:

Walter H. Eubanks

School Board District 6:

Tyrique Robinson

School Board District 7:

Brittany Broadwater

Charlie Walker, Jr.

School Board District 9:

Venus D. Cain

Christopher Mulliens

Tax Commissioner:

Veronica Freeman Brown

T. Chris Johnson

Sanford Loyd