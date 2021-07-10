Youth in James Brown music program give ‘funky good’ performance

AUGUST, Ga. (WJBF) – It was a funky good time it downtown Augusta for the 10th annual JAMPCERT. The James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils had the crowd ‘getting down on it’ and ‘getting up off of that thang’ at the Augusta Museum of History Friday night. They played everything from funk to R&B. It was the end of the JAMP summer session held each year for kids ages 4 to 18. President of the James Brown Family Foundation Deanna Brown Thomas said their goal is to teach kids how to play and read music, which in turn keeps them productive.

“So thankful. Just thanking God for such a wonderful summer with these kids this year. Thankful to their teacher Daniel Sapp. Thankful for the sponsors and the parents who believed in this program,” Brown Thomas said. She honored each kid with a certificate and Sapp, the maestro, with an award during the performance.

JAMP sampled songs from The Gap Band, Earth Wind and Fire, Michael Jackson and of course, the God Father himself. There were words played from the voice of James Brown too.

Brown Thomas was honored for her work with a bouquet of flowers from parents.

JAMP Alumni Genesis Williams was among several former child musicians who returned for the event. He shared with NewsChannel 6 why the experience is so important.

“The music of James Brown and how his music still lives on through the kids.”

This year’s theme was “A Brand New Bag.”

Photojournalist: Chris Shipman