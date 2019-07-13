Your Pie Debuts New Pizza

(WJBF) – Many people proclaim pizza is their favorite food, and Your Pie is rolling out a new one just in time for summer.

Owner, Pat Landon, stopped by Television Park to talk about the very unique Peach Prosciutto Pie.

Press Release:

The Peach Prosciutto Pie features a base of olive oil and creamy ricotta topped with savory prosciutto and a blend of mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. The pizza is then topped with fresh peaches before being baked in Your Pie’s signature brick oven and finished with fresh basil and a house-made honey balsamic glaze. Like all Your Pie pizzas, the Peach Prosciutto Pie is made with hand-tossed dough and fresh ingredients.

The Your Pie concept was inspired by Italian heritage and founded in the colorful city of Athens, Georgia. With its delicate balance of savory prosciutto and sweet, juicy peaches, the Peach Prosciutto Pie pays homage to the brand’s Italian influences and Georgia roots. Your Pie began offering the pie in the summer of 2015 as part of its rotating seasonal menu, the Craft Series. The pie has since become the brand’s summertime staple, beloved by guests nationwide.

The Peach Prosciutto Pie even earned Your Pie Founder Drew French a spot on the United States Pizza Team in 2016, granting him the opportunity to compete at the 2016 World Pizza Championship in Parma, Italy. In Summer 2017, the pie was named one of America’s Most