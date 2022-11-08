AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF NewsChannel 6 will provide real-time election results for the November 8 general election after the polls close on Tuesday for local and statewide races.

Polls across Georgia and South Carolina opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m., the first race results will be reported shortly after polls close.

Whether you are looking to find the outcome of the Governor’s race, Senate race, superintendent of education, or local races, WJBF NewsChannel 6 and wjbf.com will provide the very latest data both on-air and online.

Results will be posted at wjbf.com/results. Be sure to download the WJBF news app for quick access to results and to receive push alert notifications for winners and to watch live stream of victory and concession speeches throughout the night.

Viewers will also see election results on the bottom of their screen when tuned in to WJBF NewsChannel 6 throughout the night.

County election offices will collect voting data after the polls close and deliver those tabulations to the Georgia State Elections Board and the South Carolina Election Commission. Those votes are then gathered and presented by media outlets like WJBF.

The Associated Press handles election results on a statewide and national level. For the latest results, visit wjbf.com and watch WJBF NewsChannel 6 throughout the night.