(WJBF) — The most anticipated Senate runoff election between incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker is here.

The polls will open Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7 a.m. and will continue until 7 p.m. Remember, if you are still in line even when the polls close, you can still vote.

So where do you go to vote? Unfortunately, you can’t just go to any polling location, you are assigned a polling location based on your address. Thankfully, the Georgia Secretary of State’s website has a tool to help you figure out where to go.

The “My Voter Page” is a portal that pulls information from the statewide voter registration database. All you have to do is enter your first initial, last name, county of residence, and your date of birth.

From there, the tool will give you access to all the information you need to know before you go, including:

Voter registration status

Mail-in application and ballot status

Polling location

Early voting locations

Elected officials

Registration information on file with the county office

Sample ballot for the upcoming election

Provisional ballot status

Access to UOCAVA ballots

To find out your information, click the button below to access the tool: