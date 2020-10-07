When and where to watch the Graham-Harrison debate

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – This Friday Nexstar Media Group and the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce will partner for a statewide South Carolina U.S. Senate Debate.
Incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) will face off with Jaime Harrison (D) on Friday, October 9.
The debate will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. in WSPA’s studios, and Anchor Amy Wood will be the moderator.
Panelists for the debate are 7 News Anchor Gordon Dill and WCBD News 2 Carolyn Murray.
The debate will air live across the state on WSPA, WCBD in Charleston, WBTW in Myrtle Beach, WLTX in Columbia, WSAV, which covers Hilton Head and Beaufort areas.
It will stream live right here on WJBF.com
In addition to taking questions from the moderator and panelists, the candidates will respond to questions from local voters regarding issues that impact their local communities. Viewers can submit questions for the debate via email to scresponds@wspa.com and can follow the debate and related content on social media using the hashtag #scsenatedebate.
The U.S. Senate Debate will be carried on the following stations and websites:
|Station
|Network
|Market
|Station Website
|Social
|WSPA-TV
|CBS
|Spartanburg, SC
|wspa.com
|@WSPA7
|WCBD-TV
|NBC
|Charleston, SC
|counton2.com
|@WCBD
|WBTW-TV
|CBS
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|wbtw.com
|@WBTWNews13
|WSAV-TV
|NBC
|Hilton Head, SC
|wsav.com
|@WSAV
|WLTX-TV
|CBS
|Columbia, SC
|wltx.com
|@WLTX
|WMYT-TV
|MyNewtwork TV
|York, SC
|wjzy.com
|@FOX46News
|WJBF
|Aiken, SC
|wjbf.com
|@WJBF
